Tyendinaga sisters run purse drive for northern Ontario women in need

Two sisters from Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory are sending purses filled with basic necessities to communities in northern Ontario to give women in need a helping hand.

"All these purses are only going to make the women feel good and stand stronger, that's why we're doing it," said Charleen Gordon.

"You have to have strong women in these communities and we're going to help make that happen."

This is the second year that Gordon and her sister Marleen Murphy have been collecting donations for women's shelters. This year, most will be sent to Moose Factory while dozens of purses will also be distributed in Tyendinaga by the local women's shelter.

Last year the siblings collected 75 purses through November. This year that's increased to more than 400 through the support of their community.

Charleen Gordon and Marleen Murphy from Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory are sending purses filled with basic necessities to communities in northern Ontario. (Submitted by Marleen Murphy )

"It's overwhelming," said Murphy.

The younger of the sisters says that she likes to think they are women helping women, one purse at a time.

The purses that were collected last year were sent to Thunder Bay. This year their 83-year old mother wanted to send the donations to Moose Factory.

"I just want them to know that we care about them, too. We're all family, right?" said Murphy.

Make women feel good and stand stronger

After seeing a Facebook post last year about a group of women collecting similar donations for women experiencing homelessness in Port Hope, Ont., Murphy said she wanted to lend a hand to help out other First Nations women.

"I just want to help them out and I know it's expensive to live there," said Murphy.

"They don't get the amenities like we do here."

Inspired by a similar drive for homeless women in Port Hope, Murphy says she asked for new or gently-used purses 'filled with items that they think other women could use in the North.' (Marleen Murphy)

Murphy posted on her Facebook page that she and her sister would be collecting donations for a second year.

"My thing was to ask people for gently used purses filled with items that they think other women could use in the North," said Murphy.

She offered suggestions of things like feminine hygiene products, pens and notebooks, makeup or tea bags

A helping hand

"It's been a family affair for sure," Murphy said.

Murphy runs her own business in Tyendinaga selling ceramic artwork, which means her schedule can be busy travelling around and selling her art.

Gordon offered a helping hand in collecting donations and organize logistics for delivering the purses. Last year FedEx offered its services for free to help move the donations from Tyendinaga Thunder Bay, but this year Marleen will be driving them to Timmins herself.

"People right now are really responding to the north because we know how they're living up there," said Gordon.

"Those First Nations people in the north deserve to be helped, taken care of. They need a roof over their head, they need hospitalization just like everybody else in this country."