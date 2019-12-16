First Nations to respond to Trans Mountain appeal decision at 3 p.m. ET

Leadership from Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh, Coldwater and a collective of Stó:lō bands will speak to media at noon PT about the Federal Court of Appeal's decision to uphold the federal government's re-approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

The B.C. First Nations squared off against the federal government in the Federal Court of Appeal in December, arguing that Ottawa failed, again, to conduct meaningful consultations with them about the expansion and that the project should be cancelled.

In a unanimous decision released Tuesday the court dismissed their appeals, finding there was no basis for the court to interfere in the Governor in Council's re-approval decision.

"This was anything but a rubber-stamping exercise," the court said.

"The end result was not a ratification of the earlier approval, but an approval with amended conditions flowing directly from renewed consultation."