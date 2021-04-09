Timiskaming First Nation students spread kindness with school challenge

We see you. We miss you. You're doing great.

These are some of the positive messages students at Kiwetin School in Timiskaming First Nation, Que., have been spreading across their community with a challenge to promote random acts of kindness.

"Because times are so tough, we decided to work on kindness," said Grade 7 teacher Mallory Durling.

"I really wanted the kids to see how stressful life is right now, especially with COVID, and that more people are focusing on negative things than positive."

Students in Durling's Grade 7 class were asked to perform random acts of kindness for three people for no reason, and are asking those kindness recipients to spread kindness to three more people. They started with gifts and personalized notes to teachers and staff at the school, and then made it into a challenge for the entire community.

Grade seven students at Kiwetin School in Timiskaming First Nation, Que. have been spreading positivity throughout their community with a challenge to make random acts of kindness. (Kiwetin School’s Random Act of Kindness Challenge/ Facebook)

"[It's] just acknowledging different people and work that they're doing . . . recognizing all these little jobs are actually big jobs that make us be able to be here," said Durling.

Last month, the class walked around the community stopping by community organizations like the health centre and police station with their signs and positive messages.

"I felt good because we're making people's day," said Grade 7 student Emmy Kearney.

Emmy Kearney is one of the Grade 7 students at Kiwetin School who launched the random acts of kindness challenge. (Submitted by Mallory Durling)

They also visited some school staff who have been on leave. One of them was Grade 5 student Jayda McMartin's grandmother Kim McLaren, who works as the school's counsellor.

"My grandma just got a knee replacement and she is having a hard time walking. She's our school counsellor, so we walked to her house and we all had signs. I had flowers in my hands and gave the flowers to her," said McMartin.

"I just love to see her happy. She does such good deeds, and she deserves that."

Next, the students are planning to do something similar for first responders in the community, and parents, and want to organize a kindness parade in May. Durling said their positivity is spreading not only across the school but to other community organizations that have taken up the challenge.

"We keep using the same sentence: a little action creates a big reaction," she said.

"It's starting to spread and hopefully it will keep spreading . . . . Being positive is hard right now but the more you do it, the easier it becomes."