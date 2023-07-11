Support to reinstate national chief RoseAnne Archibald fizzles as Assembly of First Nations gathers in Halifax

As the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) annual general assembly got underway Tuesday, calls to reinstate former national chief RoseAnne Archibald were shot down by chiefs and proxies.

First Nations leaders are gathering in-person in Halifax and online for the national advocacy organization's 44th annual general assembly. Only 186 chiefs and proxies registered for the assembly, including 12 delegates joining online, of the more than 600 First Nations the AFN represents.

Three requests were made on the assembly floor Tuesday morning to introduce a resolution to reinstate Archibald, during a debate to adopt the meeting's agenda. All three requests were turned down by the mover of the agenda.

Archibald, who is attending the assembly virtually as a proxy for Hornepayne First Nation Chief Ron Kocsis, criticized the process.

"This is an affront to democracy, what's happening at the AFN, the way they're conducting this meeting and trying to close ranks against the chiefs and trying to usurp the authority of the chiefs by hand-selecting certain chiefs to move and second items and not allow any amendments to the agenda," she told the assembly over Zoom.

Former national chief RoseAnne Archibald is attending the assembly virtually as a proxy for Hornepayne First Nation Chief Ron Kocsis. (Ka’nhehsí:io Deer/CBC)

Archibald was removed from her role last month at a meeting called to address the findings of an investigation into five workplace misconduct complaints against her. She has repeatedly made allegations of financial mismanagement and corruption within the organization, calling for a forensic audit.

New interim national chief sworn in

Joanna Bernard, regional chief for New Brunswick, was sworn into her new role as interim national chief Tuesday morning.

"Our financial statements have been independently audited every year over the past decade, and in every one of those years, auditors verified the statements as accurate," Bernard told the assembly.

"While no evidence has been found to substantiate these claims, it is essential to address the concerns and uphold transparency and accountability."

Bernard said as interim chief, one of her focuses will be on "restoring confidence" in the AFN, including "rebuilding staff morale, confidence, and trust" and enhancing the organization's whistleblower policies, code of conduct, harassment and reporting processes.

Bernard said if the chiefs committee on charter renewal believes a forensic audit is necessary, they will follow that guidance.

"While these circumstances have created a period of transition and reflection on the organization, it is essential to remember that the strength of the AFN and the AFN Executive Committee lies within the leadership, unity and resilience of all our nations," she said.

Addressing the audit

An emergency resolution to address the audit is being moved by the chair of the chiefs committee on charter renewal, Khelsilem, who is chairperson of the Squamish Nation in B.C.

"There's been a lot of challenges within the Assembly of First Nations, a lot of conflict, a lot of dysfunction that has plagued many assembly meetings," Khelsilem told CBC News.

He said the committee is making 15 recommendations to the assembly and although they don't respond to recent issues, they would prevent them from happening in the future.

Khelsilem, chairperson of the Squamish Nation in B.C., is also the chair of the AFN's chiefs committee on charter renewal. (Ka��’nhehsí:io Deer/CBC)

The emergency resolution has yet to be addressed on the assembly floor.

"It was called for by the chiefs and needs to be implemented whether there is actual or perceived wrongdoing," he said.

"I think the opportunity is to restore trust in the organization by conducting an investigation and identifying where there might be gaps in our current system."

The annual general assembly continues until July 13.