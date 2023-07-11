Confusion among Indian status card holders on where they can save money in Winnipeg

Winnipeg is jokingly known to some First Nations people as a big reserve.

It's kinda sorta true. Winnipeg is home to Canada's largest urban First Nations population and there are a number of urban reserves in the city — land owned by First Nations communities within or near urban areas — including the largest one in Canada.

One distinction of a reserve is the sales tax exemption that comes with Indian status. But those entitlements are in muddy waters in Winnipeg because it's hit or miss what stores will take a status card and customers often have to clarify for themselves whether they can or can't use it.

"We need to see more due diligence, I guess, if this was a call-out to honour the treaties," said Justin Stevenson from Peguis First Nation, who spoke with CBC News while shopping in Winnipeg.

Indian status cards — or treaty cards as they're known to some — can save card holders the sales taxes collected by governments to help fund public works and services, in exchange for sharing this land called Canada.

In most regions in Canada, the sales tax exemption applies only if a status card holder makes a purchase on a reserve or has goods shipped directly to a reserve. Métis, Inuit and non-status First Nations people, including individuals from the United States, are not eligible for this exemption.

Tax exemption is one of those entitlements status card holders can't always bank on though. Many who spoke with CBC News said asking if they can use theirs is hit or miss, often with no clear answer given as to why.

"The places I do ask, deny it, they say 'No, we don't honour the treaty card,'" said Stevenson.

"I say, well that's too bad."

Exemptions come from treaties, says commissioner

The understanding that First Nations people would not pay taxes came well before the Indian Act or status cards existed, says Manitoba's Treaty Commissioner Loretta Ross, who is from Hollow Water First Nation, about 155 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Ross said there was an understanding during treaty signings that First Nations would not pay taxes because the land settlers got through the agreements was given up for certain rights, like tax exemptions.

That agreement was reflected in the Indian Act, which since 1876 included clauses pertaining to how First Nations people were exempt from paying taxes in specific cases.

The exemption portion of the act has been amended over the years but still ties tax exemptions to reserves, potentially limiting spending of First Nations people, the treaty commissioner said.

Sales taxes are a source of revenue for the province but Ross said she does not know how much revenue would be lost if a wider tax exemption was implemented for on and off-reserve status card holders.

Viewing tax exemptions so narrowly restricts the mobility of First Nations people, she said.

"You're supposed to be free to be able to be who you are and and and enjoy your benefits wherever you are, and not be limited to reserve," said Ross.

Small savings not worth the hassle for some

For some, sales tax exemption is an opportunity to save some money, especially in a day and age when inflation and high costs of living are impacting everyone.

But how tax exemptions are applied vary from region to region.

In Manitoba, the sales tax exemption applies for status Indians and Indian bands if the purchase is made on reserve or if the goods are shipped directly to a reserve. If the purchaser takes the goods off reserve at the time of sale, they have to pay tax.

In neighbouring Ontario, status cards can be used on- or off-reserve to save the provincial portion of the Harmonized Sales Tax at the point-of-sale. Even if a business does not apply the exemption immediately, First Nations people with status cards can apply for a rebate through the province.

Ross said with a similar approach, governments and businesses in Manitoba could go back to the spirit of the treaties before the Indian Act.

She said while "Indians get everything for free" is an old trope, it's based in misunderstanding because the real privilege in the treaty agreements was given to settlers, who got to share the land and everything that it provides.

James Ballantyne-Meguinis, from Opaskwayak Cree Nation, said he would like to use his status card in more places, but that it wouldn't come without awkwardness.

"There would always be that argument and struggle of privilege and all that stuff that everybody complains about when it comes to tax exemption," he said.

"It would make the lives easier of those living on reservation, be more expansive and be more willing to leave the reservation and say, live in the city here if it was tax-free."