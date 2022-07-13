New arbour in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation collapses 2 weeks before powwow

A brand new arbour in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation in western Manitoba has collapsed before its scheduled debut.

The arbour, an open air arena where powwows take place, was set to be used for the first time during the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation Wacipi July 22-24.

The arbour collapsed earlier this week in the community about 240 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

In a joint statement July 11 the First Nation and Keller Developments said, "After the devastating loss of our powwow arbour today, chief and council along with Keller Developments, stand together during this difficult time to rebuild.

"We thank the Creator for protecting our crew working on the project as there were no major injuries suffered.

"A structure does not define the powwow and we will support one another and move forward in a good way. A new date and site within the community is being determined."

The old arbour stands in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation. (Sioux Valley Dakota Nation Off Reserve Members/Facebook)

A Sioux Valley security team was securing the site of where the circular structure with a roof and bleachers once stood.

The cause of the collapse is not clear. Neither Chief Jennifer Bone nor Keller Developments would provide comment beyond the official statement.