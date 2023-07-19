Senate committee to question groups that have not released residential school records

A Senate committee is pledging to hold a hearing this fall to demand answers from organizations that have not released records tied to Canada's residential school system.

In a news release Wednesday, P.E.I. Sen. Brian Francis called it "disheartening" that so many governments and organizations haven't released information that could bring "a measure of peace" to families and communities of children who died at the government-funded, church-run institutions.

"Canada cannot reconcile with its past without facing this truth," Francis said in the release.

Francis, who is Mi'kmaw from Lennox Island First Nation, chairs the Senate standing committee on Indigenous Peoples.

The group issued an interim report Wednesday after studying the ongoing work of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) and the special interlocutor for missing children and unmarked graves associated with residential schools.

The report, titled Honouring the Children Who Never Came Home: Truth, Education and Reconciliation, offers six recommendations for the Liberal government to support the two offices.

The committee is urging Ottawa to expedite the transfer of all federal records to the NCTR, to ensure the centre is properly funded and to "take every action necessary" to combat residential school denialism.

An ‘Every Child Matters’ sticker posted on a lamp post near the Vancouver Art Gallery. (David Horemans/CBC)

"Of real concern to the committee is the small group of vocal individuals who try to undermine survivors' accounts of the hardships and abuse they experienced," the report says.

The group is also calling on Ottawa to further support the interlocutor, Kimberly Murray, whom Justice Minister David Lametti appointed in June 2022 to recommend a new federal framework for the protection and treatment of burial sites and unmarked graves.

'Do the right thing'

The report says "families have waited long enough" and urges both churches and governments to release all documents immediately.

"Federal government departments, provincial governments and religious organizations are standing between Indigenous Peoples and the truth of what was done to them in Canada's name," Nunavut Sen. Dennis Patterson said in the committee release.

"There is still time for them to do the right thing."

The residential school system was central to Canada's policies of cultural genocide, according to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 2015 final report. The system was created to separate Indigenous children from their families and assimilate them into mainstream society, the commission said.

The system operated countrywide for more than a century, with a government-estimated 150,000 children passing through it, often being subjected to neglect, malnutrition and physical, psychological and sexual abuse.

The House of Commons last year unanimously adopted a motion urging the Liberals to recognize residential schools as genocide.

The NCTR has documented more than 4,000 deaths in the residential school system.