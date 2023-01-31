Self-defence program aims to build confidence in Indigenous women

A free program at the University of Winnipeg is offering self-defence classes to Indigenous women as a way to build confidence and personal safety.

Tina Robinson from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation is three classes into her training.

"My goal is to make sure I'm safe and confident when I'm out and about alone," she said.

"Personally as an Indigenous woman in this day and age with all of the violence that we experience, I feel that it is very important for us to protect ourselves in a good way."

She said self defence is not about violence but about simply being able to do everyday things, like walking to a bus stop after dark, with less worry about safety.

"We should be able to this and just have those tools and skills to protect ourselves if anything should happen."

WATCH | Self-defence class aims to empower Indigenous women:

Winnipeg program teaches Indigenous women self-defence Duration 2:14 A free program at the University of Winnipeg is offering self-defence classes to Indigenous women as a way to build confidence and personal safety.

Angeline Nelson, director of community learning and engagement for the University of Winnipeg, said building skills is the purpose of the program.

"We'll have women coming in and learning the basics of self defence to feel empowered in who they are," she said.

Nelson said the program, which began in 2018, was created because of growing awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

"We thought about our response and how we wanted to engage the community and support the community and we hadn't seen a lot of self defence [classes]," she said.

These classes can be a part of healing and reclaiming, Nelson said.

"Some of the women and girls who enrol in this program have already experienced violence, and they're here because they feel like their power was taken away," she said.

"They want to feel empowered and they want to build up their confidence to feel safe again."

Instructor Jason Parenteau says he is teaching women situational awareness, proper form when defending and how to escape dangerous situations. (Kevin Nepitabo/CBC)

Jiu-jitsu instructor Jason Parenteau teaches the course and said some of the things they train are mental awareness, building confidence, and how to address situations like a strike or attack.

"We want to teach them good techniques that will help them," he said.

Parenteau said this course is specifically focused on defending oneself in dangerous situations and how to escape.

"These techniques are important to understand to help themselves to be safe, to escape the situation that could escalate."