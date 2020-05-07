Champion powwow dancer hosts 2nd social media jigging contest

When measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 began to roll out across the country in 2020, champion powwow dancer Ryan Guy Richard of Winnipeg wanted to help fellow dancers stay connected to each other through healthy competition.

He launched a social media contest he dubbed "Jigging Idol," in which dancers could submit their jigging videos to be judged for cash prizes.

"I didn't want to let it die down," Richard said.

"Just seeing the jigging and the kids and all the smiles, I think that's going to help them cope."

Submission deadlines for the 2021 Jigging Idol have just been extended due to the growing amount of interest. Richard said he's providing more time for dancers who haven't been able to make submissions because of slow Internet speeds in rural areas, and for those who are just learning about it.

WATCH: Ryan Richard explains why dancers' submissions still give him 'butterflies'