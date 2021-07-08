RoseAnne Archibald elected 1st female national chief of Assembly of First Nations

After five rounds of voting over the span of two days, former Ontario regional chief RoseAnne Archibald has been named the new national chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

Archibald — the first woman elected to the role — won after Reginald Bellerose, chief of Muskowekwan First Nation in Saskatchewan, conceded following the fifth ballot.

"I am very grateful to be in this historic moment with all of you," Archibald said prior to her reading the AFN's oath of office.

Archibald is a member of the Taykwa Tagamou Nation (formerly New Post First Nation) in Northern Ontario. She spent a three-year term as Ontario regional chief.

"Before I announced my intention to run for national chief, I went into ceremony and searched my heart and spirit, and I felt that I had to have a spiritual calling for this work," said Archibald during a virtual candidates forum on Tuesday.

"I realized it was important for me to continue my leadership role nationally."

Archibald has had a long history of holding leadership roles. She was the first woman and youngest chief elected for Taykwa Tagamou Nation (TTN) in 1990 at age 23.

She was also the first woman and youngest deputy grand chief for Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN), as well as the first female and youngest grand chief for Mushkegowuk Council.

After taking a break from politics for nine years, she became the first woman to be elected as Ontario regional chief in 2018.

"It's been an emotional time but if I have learned anything over my life, it's that from difficulties emerge healing, strength and opportunities," she said.

"Now more than ever, we need a stable and strong leader who is committed to evolutionary change. I am that person."

She said her vision for the AFN is an organization that strengthens First Nations communities, further First Nations sovereignty, jurisdiction and inherent treaty rights.

5 rounds of voting

Emily Whetung of Curve Lake First Nation in Ontario was one of the many chiefs to endorse Archibald's candidacy.

"RoseAnne will be the national chief we need at these difficult times. She's like the auntie who will keep us on the right path and will make sure we are heard," said Whetung on Tuesday during a virtual candidates forum on Tuesday.

"She is a strong voice who will help us achieve change and build the relationships towards discovering truth and charting a path towards true reconciliation."

The election began Wednesday during the AFN's 42 annual general assembly, hosted this year virtually in Toronto by the territories of Six Nations of Grand River and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

Candidates for national chief included, clockwise from top left, RoseAnne Archibald, Jodi Calahoo-Stonehous, Kevin Hart, Alvin Fiddler, Cathy Martin, Reginald Bellerose and Lee Crowchild. (Photos submitted by those pictured)

Seven candidates were vying for the position after outgoing national chief Perry Bellegarde announced in December that he would not be seeking re-election. Bellegarde, who is a member of Little Black Bear First Nation in Saskatchewan, served two terms.

The AFN says it represents more than 900,000 people living in 634 First Nation communities and in cities and towns across the country.

To win, a candidate had to secure 60 per cent of votes of the 406 band council chiefs or proxies who registered for the assembly. Voting extended into Thursday evening.

After much reflection and in consultation with family and Elders, I have decided to support RoseAnne Archibald as the next national Chief in recognition of how important it is that a woman lead in the current circumstances. I encourage those who voted for me to support her. —@gcfiddler

Candidates Cathy Martin, Lee Crowchild, Kevin Hart, and Jodi Calahoo-Stonehouse were dropped after rounds of voting for having the lowest number of votes. Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler withdrew from the race to support Archibald after the third ballot.