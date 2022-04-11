Residential school film footage important to share with family, says 3rd generation survivor

A third-generation residential school survivor is hoping to share archival film footage of his mother at residential school with his grandchildren.

Roderick Sanderson believes he spotted his mother in film of a former residential school in Saskatchewan, after a researcher from Lac La Ronge Indian Band found the footage in the national archives.

It was recorded in what the researcher believes to be the late 1930s to early 1940s. Sanderson, a member of the First Nation, said it's important to have this film footage for his family and the community.

Sanderson's mother, Mary Georgina Sanderson (née Bird), attended the second version of the school. He said it was easy to spot her in the footage, at about nine years old, as she looks just like her sister did at that age.

Sanderson said his mom had to be turned in to the school by RCMP and the church. He said she barely talks about her experiences.

"She has lots of memories of going to the residence, but she doesn't really open up to talk about actually being there or what they did," he said.

He said his mother was there in 1947 during the fire evacuation of the second school.

The initial Lac La Ronge Indian Residential School burned down and was replaced by this building, pictured in 1928. (R.D. Davidson/Canada. Dept. of Mines and Technical Surveys/Library and Archives Canada/PA-020295)

"When they do talk about it, they're kind of happy that it got burnt down, because they got to go home and be with their parents," he said.

"The only time they did see their parents was during Christmas."

Lac La Ronge (All Saints) Residential School was located in what is now an urban reserve in downtown La Ronge, Sask., about 380 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon. The school was first built in 1907 and run by the Anglican Church of Canada. It burned down in 1920, was rebuilt and then it burned down again in 1947.

Sanderson says his mother, Mary Sanderson, is the girl leaning against the post in this photo taken at Lac La Ronge (All Saints) Residential School in 1945. (Bud Glunz/National Film Board of Canada. Photothèque/PA-134110)

The footage shows children outside in two different seasons, some walking or dancing outside, some wearing costumes. It also shows horses bringing supplies to the community. Women are also shown working moose hide, and families are shown sitting at what is thought to be a camp area near the school.

He said this is only about the third image from the time his mother was at the school that he has seen so far. Sanderson said his grandmother attended the school that burned down in 1920. She attended until Grade 7, and when she was 17, got asked to tutor new kids for three cents a week.

Sanderson said his mother's time at the school affected her sense of community.

"She lost that human connection that you develop when you're growing up, but I got it from my grandparents," he said.

His mother now lives in a long-term care home in the community. He said when he attempted to show her the footage, she closed her eyes to it and didn't say a word.

3 generations

Sanderson himself was sent to Timber Bay Children's Home in Timber Bay, Sask., but was otherwise raised by his grandparents. He said he was one of the lucky ones to have learned how to live off the land from them, while his mother could not because of residential school.

Timber Bay was not officially recognized as a residential school for the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, and the Lac La Ronge band went to court to try and get it included in order for survivors to receive compensation but was unsuccessful. The home housed students from away who were attending the public school there or a school on the nearby Montreal Lake First Nation.

Sanderson said he remembers getting the belt after getting his clothes dirty in the garden at the Timber Bay home when he was nine years old. After that, he ran away a few times. Once after being returned by the RCMP, he was put in the cellar to discourage him from running away again.

He ran away one more time, and ended up at home. He said he remembered his way through the bush from being on the trapline with his grandfather. He then stayed with his uncle and aunt and attended the public school in La Ronge.

Sanderson said residential schools damaged the aspect of community.

"This is why our elders have lost that community, family bonding," he said.

"The whole community looked after the child and that broke down — all that closeness broke down because of the residence."

Sanderson said he will use the footage when he talks to his grandchildren to pass on the knowledge.

Teron Roberts is passionate about researching the history of Lac La Ronge. (Zoom)

La Ronge researcher Teron Roberts said it's vital to have this footage that the community has not seen until now.

"Moving images speak a lot louder than, say, a document or a photo," said Roberts.

Roberts has been researching history of the area with another community member. He said Sanderson was the first to find a relative in the footage and he is happy that Sanderson was able to get that sense of connection to her time at the school.

Principal did the filming

After finding it listed in Library and Archives Canada's online catalogue, Roberts was instructed to get permission from the donor in order to get a copy sent to him, which he did.

The four reels of film were donated to Library and Archives Canada by Halifax resident Peter Lavell in 2000. His uncle, Rev. George W. Fisher, was the principal of the residential school and filmed the footage.

Lavell also sent Roberts some photographs he had.

Lavell said he's glad the footage is being seen by the community now, but wishes it could have been sooner.

"I have for a long time wanted these images to go home," he said.

"But to a certain extent, had I been, let's say, more aggressive with it back in 2000 when I did it, there would've been greater hope that people who can actually recognize people in the images would still be alive. And that's unfortunate but at least now it's happening."

Roberts said he's shared the footage on local social media history groups, as well as with a university class in Saskatchewan and a local news outlet.