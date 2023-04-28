Regina exhibit aims to show joy, dignity of Indigenous life in archival photos

This photo was taken on the Nekaneet Cree Nation in southwest Saskatchewan and will be featured in Paul Seesequasis's exhibit at the MacKenzie Art Gallery in Regina. (Submitted by Paul Seesequasis)

During the 20th century, many photographs were taken of Indigenous people in Canada — but most of the subjects' families may not have seen them.

An exhibit by Paul Seesequasis called Turning the Lens: Indigenous Archival Project at the MacKenzie Art Gallery in Regina features photos of Indigenous people from as far back as the late 1910s until the 1960s.

Seesequasis, a Plains Cree writer based in Saskatoon, said his mother inspired him to look at these photographs differently in a comment she made a decade ago about how the public only saw Indigenous people in the context of trauma and tragedy.

"She really inspired me to reframe that image and look for positive images, because without the strength and resilience of families, our culture and languages wouldn't survive," he said.

Paul Seesequasis's exhibit will be at MacKenzie Art Gallery until Aug. 27. (Red Works)

"What these photos really are, are snapshots of time, as all photographs are, but they also frame the Indigenous experience in a totally positive way [by] showing humour, dignity, joy, living off the land etcetera, but most of them aren't named."

Identifying subjects in photos

Seesequasis said when he began posting the photos on social media, viewers began to identify the people in the pictures, some people even spotting themselves.

"When you begin to name the photographs, it's like the photographs come back to life," he said.

"It has a connection to the community; it's not just a museum piece anymore."

LISTEN | How a social media post became an exhibit:

The Morning Edition - Sask 5:39 Social media post becomes exhibit Turning the Lens: Indigenous Archival Project A Saskatchewan writer and journalist's archival photo project is on display at the MacKenzie Art Gallery in Regina. We talk with Paul Seesequasis about why he wanted to celebrate the life and resilience of Indigenous communities.

MacKenzie Art Gallery curatorial fellow Felicia Gay said Seesequasis's work offers a counterpoint to what has historically been seen as a one-sided story of Indigenous people.

"Turning the Lens is not only about the idea of resilience, but also a testament to how we as Indigenous people counter photography as a project of empire and de-centre the original intent of early 20th documentation of Indigenous people through acts of joy and community reclamation," said Gay.

Seesequasis said he still has many mysteries to solve on the origins and people featured in many of the photos.

"It's like an iceberg and I feel like I've just uncovered the top of it, but underneath the water there is a huge, huge amount that hasn't been recovered," he said.