Sandy Bay First Nation filmmaker wins $10K pitch competition at Gimli film festival

Rachel Beaulieu, a filmmaker from Sandy Bay First Nation, won this year's RBC $10,000 Emerging Filmmaker Pitch Competition at the Gimli International Film Festival in Gimli, Man.

The 22nd edition of Gimli's Film Festival took place July 20-24 with film screenings at a number of venues across the community and industry events.

Beaulieu was one of five finalists in the competition, making her pitch before a live audience and a jury of veteran filmmakers.

Her film pitch, Marie, is the story of a grandson's trip down memory lane with his grandmother, who is battling memory loss.

"This pitch was the first time I've ever had to be on stage and pitch my idea to include myself in the story," she said.

Fellow filmmaker Sean Parenteau was there to cheer her on.

"She's edited a lot of my footage, we've collaborated a lot," he said.

"She is really talented and has a multi-faceted energy about her."

The story deals with things close to home for Beaulieu, having grown up in Sandy Bay.

"I started with bare bones — what's my idea — because at first I didn't know why I wanted to tell this story," she said.

"Then I talked about it with friends. It did really come from where I grew up."

The connection between elders and the community can be strong but when that connection is disrupted by memory loss and isolation it can have a great impact on those community members.

"When I got on stage, I got emotional talking about my grandparents, about the person and the characters. I am one of the characters in my story," she said.

Rachel Beaulieu, after winning the pitch competition, with judges and other finalists. (Douglas Little Photography)

Beaulieu will receive $10,000 from RBC Emerging Artists, a $5,000 equipment rental grant from William F. White International Inc., and a $500 general credit from the Winnipeg Film Group. Beaulieu will also be taking part in a mentorship program through the National Screen Institute as part of the winnings.

She has done a few projects, including a music video and short film, that have already made their debut but this would keep the momentum going on a film career.

"Winning the pitch at this point in my career is perfect timing," she said.

"I've always thought of the Gimli Film Festival and the pitch competition in previous years but my confidence wasn't there in my storytelling," she said.

"Now, winning this, I feel like I'm ready to start making films."

Marie is expected to premiere at next year's Gimli International Film Festival.