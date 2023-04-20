Cree Nation of Oujé-Bougoumou youth finds success in mixed martial arts

Street fighting was a part of growing up for Quinn Blacksmith in Cree Nation of Oujé-Bougoumou, about 500 kilometres north of Montreal.

"My buddies would get into fights … Somehow [we] end up having to defend ourselves," Blacksmith said.

In 2020, though, things changed for Blacksmith; he started practising mixed martial arts (MMA) for self-defence, training through a fitness program offered in the community.

Now at 20, Blacksmith is the youngest two-time champion in the Montreal Fight League (MFL).

He said he's learned so much more than self-defence.

"I know from personal experience that it helped me a lot with my anger," Blacksmith said.

Left to right, Guillaume Pinette and Quinn Blacksmith in the ring. (Landon Cooper/MFL)

"MMA, it helped me a lot emotionally ... Emotions can be high when you're a young teenager and you need MMA to control them, to harness it. I hope that one day kids will see that."

Oujé-Bougoumou asked Maz Mas to establish the fitness program Blacksmith was a part of in 2020. He turned the fitness program into a fight team, something he said could act as an outlet for young men to "let their aggression loose" in a healthy way, while burning off energy in the gym.

Working with the first group of fighters, Mas said he noticed how strong many of them were.

"They have this extra natural strength," he said.

"I said all they're missing is some discipline and technique and with that natural strength they should be unstoppable."

Mas was supposed to spend only six months in the community in 2020. But now he spends months at a time in Oujé-Bougoumou as a fitness instructor travelling from his home in Montreal, where he is president and a promoter for MFL.

Cree fighters on the rise

Blacksmith's training is paying off for him. He currently ranks first place out of 27 active amateur heavyweight fighters in Canada, according to tapology.com, a site that tracks MMA fighters data.

His most recent championship win came earlier this month in Oujé-Bougoumou at MFL 28.

"After the fight, I just started yelling and screaming, I was so excited," said Blacksmith.

"It was so surreal, I guess, knowing that I did a title fight in my hometown and knowing the fact that I actually won a belt out of it, again."

Albert St-Pierre wins light heavyweight Montreal Fight League championship title (Landon Cooper/MFL)

Mas said every Cree fighter who participated in that Saturday's events, which featured both Indigenous and non-Indigenous fighters, won their fight.

Blacksmith and Albert St. Pierre, also from Oujé-Bougoumou, walked away with championship belts.

From left, Eadan Shecapio-Blacksmith, Zaky Shecapio, Maz Mas, Quinn Blacksmith, Albert St-Pierre pose as Ouje-Bougoumou Fight Team. (MFL)

"To have two Cree guys on top there in my rankings in first place as champions, it says a lot." said Mas, who added that MFL features over 90 competitors from Ontario, Quebec and the United States.

While Blacksmith has plans to defend his championship title after the summer, he also wants to further the sport at home.

"My plans for the future is to keep fighting but my main future plan is to develop MMA in the Cree Nation," he said.