Pikangikum teens share their lives through the lenses of their cameras

Two teens from Pikangikum First Nation are getting outside and experiencing their community in a new way through the lenses of their cameras.

Denzel Quill, 16, lives in the remote Ojibway community about 230 kilometres north of Kenora, Ont.

One day about a year ago when he was bored, he picked up his parents' camera that was laying around the house and snapped a photo.

"I decided to test it out," said Quill.

The first photo he took was of a tiny flower.

"That's what got me started in photography," he said.

"A simple photo can also be a good photo."

Quill hasn't received any formal training or lessons but watches YouTube tutorials to learn new techniques.

His favourite things to take photos of are the stars that shine bright over Pikangikum, unimpeded by the light pollution of big cities.

"It's amazing what the camera can capture that the naked eye can't," he said.

He's started getting photography gigs in his community and added that he has big dreams for his future.

Quill's passion for photography has also caught on with one of his friends.

"I invited him out to go for a walk with me in the evening," said Quill.

"Ever since then we've been walking around with our cameras."

Zander Peters, 17, has been taking photos with Quill for about six months.

He said he was curious about photography and that's what got him started.

The teens go out at least once a week and walk around their community in the evening taking photos.

Peters said his mood determines what he wants to capture on any given day and he enjoys everything about the craft.

Both of the teens have Instagram accounts where they share the photos they've taken.