Family of Peguis First Nation hit and run victim march for answers

Family and friends of Bradley Flett marched through Peguis First Nation in Manitoba Friday in hopes someone will come forward with information about his hit and run death earlier this month.

"It's heartbreaking knowing that there's an individual out there still walking free," said Rose Marie Flett, Bradley Flett's sister.

Bradley Flett, 52, died Feb. 1 after he was struck by a vehicle in the community about 160 km north of Winnipeg. The driver fled the scene.

Rose Marie Flett said her brother was hit around 5:45 p.m. and was still alive when he was found on the road by another family member.

She organized the walk hoping to get some answers about what happened to her brother.

"Whoever is responsible for my brother's death, they had left him along the road not knowing that they had left him to die .... And we as a family are hurting."

Bradley Flett was 52 when he was struck and killed by a driver on Feb. 1 in Peguis First Nation. (Submitted by Rose Marie Flett)

Flett said her brother had one son who has been living with her for a while.

"He was such a kindhearted man and he would take the shirt off his back just to help people," she said.

Flett said she hasn't received any updates from the RCMP but is hoping to get some closure soon.

In an email to CBC News, an RCMP spokesperson wrote that the case remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Fisher Branch RCMP at 204-372-8484, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.