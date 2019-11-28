CBC Indigenous wins national award for Original Voices online language resource

CBC Indigenous has won a national journalism award from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), for its multi-platform project, Original Voices, which explores Indigenous language and culture revitalization in communities across Canada.

The interactive website, launched in December 2019, was created to celebrate the International Year of Indigenous Languages, a United Nations observance to raise awareness of the consequences of the endangerment of Indigenous languages across the world.

Original Voices promo 0:21

Written stories, audio and videos featured in the project were produced by CBC Indigenous in collaboration with CBC newsrooms in regions across Canada.

"The first lines on the Original Voices site say it all, 'Language is more than what we use to communicate. It is our identity. It is our ancestry. It is our legacy,'" said John Bertrand, managing director for CBC Indigenous.

"[The website] is a powerful exploration and celebration of the diversity and importance of Indigenous languages in this country. I am so proud of the talented CBC Indigenous team for bringing Original Voices to life as a way of marking the United Nations International Year of Indigenous Languages."

The website earned RTDNA Canada's network Digital Media Award.

Original Voices was also recognized this year with an honourable mention for Best Digital Editorial Package in the 2020 Digital Publishing Awards and was awarded second place for Best Website - Television in the 2020 Gabriel Awards.

An Indigenous student at UBC is using her studies as an opportunity to reclaim the Ucwalmícwts language and preserve that part of her culture for future generations. 3:55

A story about a Lil'wat student learning the Ucwalmícwts language, produced by Nadia Jannif and Christian Amundson at CBC Vancouver that was featured in the Original Voices project, earned a West region RTDNA Adrienne Clarkson Award for Diversity in the television category.