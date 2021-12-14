Orange Santa delivers Every Child Matters message to First Nations in Manitoba

Santa has traded in his traditional red colours for an orange suit to bring a special message to First Nations children in Manitoba: every child matters.

"I explained to everybody why I'm wearing orange … because you all matter," said Orange Santa, who stopped by Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation on Monday.

"All children matter, no matter what race you are. Every child matters.''

Orange Santa's visits to 10 First Nations in southern Manitoba, with 2,700 gifts, was arranged by the Southern Chiefs Organization.

Orange Santa greeted each classroom from the Ginew School in Roseau River, which is 83 kilometres south of Winnipeg, with fist bumps and gifts.

"It was good to see him back down here," said one student.

WATCH Orange Santa delivers Every Child Matters message:

Orange Santa shared his short message with each classroom, and told them what he expects Christmas Eve.

"I want them to leave me a big jug of warm milk, some cookies and some nice bannock that I know all these people make in these small communities," said Santa.

Cailin Hodder has been helping to hand out gifts in each of the communities. (Darin Morash/CBC)

Cailin Hodder, a political advisor to SCO grand chief Jerry Daniels, was one of Santa's helpers on Monday.

"A lot of our staff … have really been feeling the effects of the residential school system this year and so when we were discussing what to do for Christmas … it was kind of heavy hearts," said Hodder.

"These two sort of worlds merged together [in] 'Let's go visit the kids. Let's bring them some cheer.' And then we thought we'll make it orange, which will dedicate it to the lives that were lost through the residential school system."

She said she has enjoyed seeing the reactions on the children's faces in the communities they've visited so far, and that the organization plans on doubling the number of communities they visit next year.