Indigenous·Video

Onion Lake powwow returns to huge crowd after pandemic measures lifted

After provincial pandemic restrictions were lifted in Saskatchewan earlier this month, the 2021 powwow at Onion Lake Cree Nation returned in a big way last weekend.

See footage from inside - and above - the powwow grounds

Nic Meloney · CBC News ·
Up to 1,200 powwow dancers, their families and people from surrounding communities gathered at Onion Lake Cree Nation, about 300 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon. (Alton Whitefish/Facebook)

Up to 1,200 powwow dancers, their families and people from surrounding communities gathered at Onion Lake, on the Alberta-Saskatchewan border, about 300 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Videos and photos posted to social media over the weekend captured the impressive turnout and the enthusiasm of attendees.

"This would be the first public gathering that we've ever attended since the pandemic. This is the first powwow," said Brett Mooswa of Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation in Loon Lake, Sask.

Mooswa is a familiar face to thousands of TikTok users for his comedy and First Nations-related commentary. 

"My wife and kids and I have wanted to go to one ever since things started to open up, and it was absolutely incredible," he said. 

Nic Meloney

Videojournalist

Nic Meloney is a mixed heritage Wolastoqi video journalist raised on Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia/Mi'kma'ki. Email him at nic.meloney@cbc.ca or follow him on Twitter @nicmeloney.

