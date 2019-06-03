Native Women's Association leaves national MMIWG action plan process, calling it 'toxic, dysfunctional'

The Native Women's Association of Canada is releasing its own action plan Tuesday in response to the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls after stepping away from the federal government's long-awaited plan.

The organization tweeted Monday that it walked away from the federal government's "toxic process" to "come up with a real plan."

The national inquiry released its final report titled Reclaiming Power and Place on June 3, 2019, after two years of gathering testimonies from families and survivors across the country.

The inquiry identified 231 Calls for Justice under the following themes: culture, health and wellness, human security, and justice, as well as a supplementary report focusing on specific issues facing Indigenous women and girls in Quebec.

On Tuesday, NWAC president Lorraine Whitman and CEO Lynne Groulx will be outlining steps the organization will take to meet the Calls for Justice. In a news release Monday, the organization stated it lost confidence in the government, called the national action plan process "toxic" and "dysfunctional," and that NWAC plans to put "families, not politics, first."

In other tweets, NWAC said it hopes the government's action plan is not "filled with red tape."

"It's already one year late and it had better be right. Our families deserve nothing less," read another tweet.

The federal government has yet to release its national action plan to address violence against Indigenous women and girls. NWAC was among 19 Indigenous organization involved with its co-development, along with National Family and Survivors Circle, federal government, provinces and territories.

Crown-Indigenous Relations minister Carolyn Bennett said the timing of its release was still being discussed with partners.

The federal government's Budget 2021 set aside $2.2 billion toward responding to the national inquiry.

"The budget document was loyal to those four themes in the national inquiry: culture, health and wellness, security and safety, and justice," said Bennett.

"I think as we roll out the federal plan, people will feel that we actually have been faithful to the inquiry and wanting to be a good partner with all of our partners coast to coast to coast."