Nova Scotia Community College embraces cultural practice of smudging
Jude Gerrard, Mi'kmaq and Indigenous Advisor at the Nova Scotia community college, and member of Millbrook First Nation, N.S., has helped facilitate the opening of smudging rooms at each of the college's 13 campuses.
Nova Scotia Community College has opened smudging rooms at each of the college's 13 campuses across the province.
Jude Gerrard, Mi'kmaq and Indigenous advisor at Nova Scotia Community College and a member of Millbrook First Nation, N.S., helped facilitate the opening.
Previously, smudging was only done outdoors at campuses, and required 24 hours notice.
"The question I always ask is, when you're celebrating birthdays, are you blowing candles out? Because you're producing just as much smoke from the cake that you are from a smudge bowl," said Gerrard.
