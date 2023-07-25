Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Indigenous

Manitoba athlete says NAIG inspires her to help other youth get sports opportunities

A gold medallist at the North American Indigenous Games says the win and the opportunity has inspired her to help youth in her home community.

Abigail Sweeny raising money for indoor basketball facility in Pimicikamak

Janell Henry · CBC News ·
1
Abigail Sweeny, 17, won gold last week at the North American Indigenous Games in Halifax with Team Manitoba's 19U female basketball team. (Janell Henry/CBC)

A gold medallist at the North American Indigenous Games says the win and the opportunity has inspired her to help youth in her home community.

Abigail Sweeny, 17, who lives in Winnipeg, won gold last week in Halifax with Team Manitoba's 19U female basketball team.

After the win, she decided she wants the youth of her home community, Pimicikamak Cree Nation, about 500 kilometres north of Winnipeg, to have the same experiences she has had and is raising funds to build an indoor basketball court.

"There's so much talent up north," said Sweeny,

"My community gave me so much and I just want to give back to them."

Over the next two years, Sweeny plans to raise money for an indoor facility. To start her project, her parents gave $10,000 as her first donation.

Pimicikamak Chief David Monias said there's always room for more facilities to promote health and wellness and physical activity.

"We need to start building on those things to make sure our children have something better to do," Monias said.

He said a space like the one Sweeny is envisioning can help youth achieve their dreams.

"These young men and women, they inspire each other by being role models and they inspire each other to do better, they inspire each to take action."

NAIG legacy

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said watching thousands of Indigenous athletes march to the Scotiabank arena for the NAIG opening ceremonies was one of his proudest moments as mayor.

"We were able to both showcase our city and showcase our commitment towards reconciliation," he said.

He said Indigenous sport is part of Nova Scotia, but like everything else it will have to compete for dollars, he said.

"If there are specific things that we can do to support Mi'kmaw athletes, then we'll do that," he said.

Sweeny will be playing for Team Manitoba next week at the Canada National Basketball Championships in Calgary.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Janell Henry

Janell Henry is a proud member of the Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation. Before coming to CBC in September 2022, she worked in the arts sector at Urban Shaman Contemporary Aboriginal Art Gallery. She studied writing at University of Winnipeg and audio in media at the Mid-Ocean School of Media Arts. You can reach her at janell.henry@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    now