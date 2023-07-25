Manitoba athlete says NAIG inspires her to help other youth get sports opportunities

A gold medallist at the North American Indigenous Games says the win and the opportunity has inspired her to help youth in her home community.

Abigail Sweeny, 17, who lives in Winnipeg, won gold last week in Halifax with Team Manitoba's 19U female basketball team.

After the win, she decided she wants the youth of her home community, Pimicikamak Cree Nation, about 500 kilometres north of Winnipeg, to have the same experiences she has had and is raising funds to build an indoor basketball court.

"There's so much talent up north," said Sweeny,

"My community gave me so much and I just want to give back to them."

Over the next two years, Sweeny plans to raise money for an indoor facility. To start her project, her parents gave $10,000 as her first donation.

Pimicikamak Chief David Monias said there's always room for more facilities to promote health and wellness and physical activity.

"We need to start building on those things to make sure our children have something better to do," Monias said.

He said a space like the one Sweeny is envisioning can help youth achieve their dreams.

"These young men and women, they inspire each other by being role models and they inspire each other to do better, they inspire each to take action."

NAIG legacy

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said watching thousands of Indigenous athletes march to the Scotiabank arena for the NAIG opening ceremonies was one of his proudest moments as mayor.

"We were able to both showcase our city and showcase our commitment towards reconciliation," he said.

He said Indigenous sport is part of Nova Scotia, but like everything else it will have to compete for dollars, he said.

"If there are specific things that we can do to support Mi'kmaw athletes, then we'll do that," he said.

Sweeny will be playing for Team Manitoba next week at the Canada National Basketball Championships in Calgary.