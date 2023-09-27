Meet the best moose callers at Listuguj's Alaqsite'w Gitpu School

Two students at Alaqsite'w Gitpu School in Listuguj are taking home trophies and bragging rights for belting out the best moose calls in their community.

The school in the Mi'kmaw community on the Quebec-New Brunswick border held its first ever moose-calling competition last week. Grade 5 student Aleli Wysote and Grade 1 student Chase Wysote, who are cousins, were the winners.

"I'm like, all happy," said Aleli Wysote, 9, about winning.

"Me too. My parents are proud of me," Chase Wysote, 6, added.

Hunting isn't new for either students. They've gone hunting with their families, and both learned how to call in moose from their fathers.

"I get to spend time with my uncle, my dad, my cousin, and we just get like a really big moose," said Aleli about hunting.

Her best advice to her peers who want to hunt is to keep quiet, and when making a moose call cover your mouth and nose.

Toqwa'q teachings

The competition was a part of the school's Toqwa'q Culture Day. Toqwa'q means autumn in Mi'kmaw. Students celebrated by wearing their traditional regalia, participating in a round dance and learning about toqwa'q teachings.

Jacob Gale, the treaty education lead at Listuguj Education, Training and Employment, said it's important that the school incorporate those teachings into its curriculum and activities.

"Doing this contest, it reflects a lot of who we are as Mi'kmaw. It instills a lot of who we are, our culture, our history or our connection," he said.

"It's important for our treaties, important for our culture and our future hunters, and to understand and build respect in that animal."

Hunters from the community did a demonstration of the different kinds of moose calls for cows and bulls, talked about the importance of respecting the animal, and hunting. Then, one by one, students lined up to do their best impression of a moose.

Gale said both Aleli and Chase demonstrated confidence doing their calls.

"It was beautiful to see not just these two, but all the students who came up and were proud to do the moose call," said Gale.

"Both of these students did really awesome. You could tell they have good experience and technique, too."