Federal government to release long-awaited MMIWG national action plan

The federal government is set to release its national action plan Thursday in response to the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls' findings and its numerous Calls for Justice.

It marks two years since the national inquiry released its final report, titled Reclaiming Power and Place, after two years of gathering testimonies from families and survivors across the country.

"Our goal here is to end the genocide," said Denise Pictou Maloney, co-chair of the National Family and Survivors Circle (NFSC).

"Our women deserve to have the right to live autonomously in their own environment undisturbed."

The NFSC was established last summer, and is made up of families of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and LGBTQ2S people, as well as survivors of gender-based violence. It's one of the many groups, along with the federal and provincial governments, that have been co-developing the national action plan to address violence against Indigenous women and girls.

On Wednesday, the NFSC presented its contributions to the plan to Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs minister Carolyn Bennett in a ceremonial event held virtually.

Pictou Maloney said it was important to keep families central to the process and that there be an accountability mechanism "that ensures that the impact is felt where it needs to be."

Family and survivors circle identifies 30 actions

The NFSC's contribution to the plan, titled the Path Forward, Reclaiming Power and Place, identifies 30 actions that relate to many of the 231 Calls for Justice. Some of the actions include prioritizing equitable funding, oversight for the implementation for the Calls for Justice, data collection, improving policing agencies, and proper implementation and monitoring of Gladue reports.

"We know that immediate action is required. We cannot wait any longer," said Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, a member of the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation in Manitoba and co-chair of the NFSC, during the ceremony.

"Indigenous women and girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people are dying at alarming rates and are experiencing gender and race-based violence at alarming rates so we must act now."

Pictou Maloney said many of their priorities are based on accountability mechanisms that should be in place.

"It would be unethical to invest all this money and not have it benefit the sector that it's supposed to be dealing [with]," she said.

"That is something that I think has been missing in a lot of the work that's been done in the past."

Denise Pictou Maloney lights a candle for her mother, Annie Mae Pictou-Aquash, at a national inquiry event in Halifax in 2017. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

Pictou Maloney, a member of the Sipekne'katik First Nation in Nova Scotia, said she hopes the process spurs action, something families — including her own — have been waiting for for decades.

She worked for the national inquiry and testified publicly at a Montreal hearing about the murder of her mother Annie Mae Pictou Aquash in 1976 by American Indian Movement members.

"We've been campaigning and fighting for 46 years and we still continue to campaign and fight for justice and validating her life even now after four trials," she said.

"Time doesn't necessarily make it any better because there's no justice, there's no mechanism in place to make sure that this stops."

National action plan expected Thursday

The national action plan will be announced virtually on June 3. The Native Women's Association of Canada announced June 1 that it won't be a signatory on the document.

"You have been the heart and soul of the work to respond to the national inquiry," said Bennett during the ceremony, referring to NFSC co-chairs Pictou Maloney and Anderson-Pyrz.

"Your advice and guidance to the core working group and other contributing partners has truly made a difference."