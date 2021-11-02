Manitoba Métis Federation announces affordable housing project, daycare and park in The Pas

An affordable housing development in The Pas, Man., that includes a childcare centre and a park was announced by the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) on Tuesday.

The MMF said it plans to invest $10.3 million in the project in the town about 630 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

"The investment they're making is fantastic," said The Pas Mayor Herb Jaques.

"This is the single biggest capital investment we've had from anyone in a long time."

Along with the MMF, The Pas and the The Pas Community Development Corporation partnered on the project.

Jaques said, like the rest of the province, affordable housing and child care is hard to come by in the community.

"If having more daycare spaces allows women to find a place for their child quicker at a more affordable price, and allows them to return to the workforce if they so desire, well that's a win win win for all of us." Jaques said.

A planned affordable housing development in The Pas, Man. (Manitoba Métis Federation)

The 40-space licensed daycare facility will be built to allow for Red River Métis learning components, focusing on culture and heritage with land-based learning.

"We're going to make sure land-based learning and language learning [is used]," said MMF president David Chartrand.

"We want to teach them about the land and the environment . . . If you start teaching at a young age, it's a practice they'll follow for the rest of their lives."

He said the daycare would create about 16 to 18 new jobs for the community.

Jaques said the timeline for construction will most likely begin next spring, with the daycare as top priority.