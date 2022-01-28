Skip to Main Content
Manitoba Métis Federation has yet to file defence against Métis National Council lawsuit

The Manitoba Métis Federation and other defendants have not filed a statement of defence in a multi-million dollar lawsuit brought against them in January by the Métis National Council.

Neither the MMF nor the MNC would comment on lawsuit

Renée Lilley · CBC News ·
The Métis National Council office at 340 MacLaren St. in Ottawa. The statement of claim alleges the previous MNC administration signed a seven-year lease for this office space at higher-than-market rent in October 2021. (Jennifer Geens/CBC)

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) has yet to file a statement of defence in a multi-million dollar lawsuit in which the Métis National Council (MNC) alleges the MMF caused it serious financial harm.

The lawsuit filed on Jan. 27 in Ontario Superior Court, alleges that in the lead-up to the MMF's departure from the MNC just before the MNC election last fall, the defendants "embarked upon a scorched earth policy to intentionally cause financial harm and other injury to MNC, recognizing that MNC and MMF would now be competing to be the legitimate or recognized authority and voice of the Métis Nation going forward."

None of the allegations have been proven in court. 

The statement of claim alleges:

  • $9 million from the $30 million Métis Veterans Fund Contribution Agreement was transferred to the MMF, breaching MNC bylaws. 
  • Over a million dollars was wrongfully disbursed as lump sum payments to various consulting firms.
  • $800,000 was wrongfully given as severance payments to departing staff and inappropriate amounts of gifts were also given to spouses, colleagues and associates. 
  • an archival and genealogical database belonging to the MNC was transferred to the MMF without board member approval. 
  • a seven-year lease was signed for an MNC office in Ottawa at a higher-than-market rent, being paid to a landlord whose shareholders are associated with the MMF.

The MNC is seeking $15 million in damages, and another $1 million in punitive damages, as well as other forms of restitution, according to the statement of claim. 

The defendants had 40 days to file a statement of defence after being served, unless an intent to defend was filed, which then allows an extra 10 days to submit a full statement of defence. 

All but one of the 16 defendants — which includes individuals and companies — filed an intent to defend notice between Feb. 28 and March 31. Former MNC executive director Wenda Watteyne was the only defendant who did not. 

The MNC has not yet filed the documents to start the process of a default judgment, meaning defendants would have no further time to file their statements of defence. In a default judgment, the defendants would by default admit the allegations. 

Neither the MNC nor the MMF would comment, saying the matter is still before the courts. 

Watteyne could not be reached for comment. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Renée Lilley

Renée Lilley is a reporter for CBC Indigenous. She is a recent University of Winnipeg grad with a BA in rhetoric and communications. She has reported on radio and online news in her hometown of Portage la Prairie. She is also a proud Métis mama of four girls.

