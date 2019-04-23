Mohawk police investigating after Kahnawake couple reported missing in U.S.

The Kahnawake Mohawk Peacekeepers are searching for two people from Kahnawake, Que., who have been missing for a week.

Jadie Kaylin Diabo, 28, and David Michael Montour, 43, were last heard from on April 16. Their last known location was Miami, Fla., while on vacation.

Diabo is 178cm tall, weighs 68kg, has green eyes, dyed blonde hair and has many tattoos including one on her neck that says Sophia, a heart on her shoulder, a cat on her thorax and an alien head on her hand.

Montour is 163cm tall, weighs 68kg with brown eyes, pale complexion and slender build. They may be in a grey-coloured 2016 BMW X4 with licence plate E77 RTW.

Family concerned

Diabo's family took to social media over the weekend asking the public for help after she did not return from vacation as expected on April 18, nor has responded to phone calls or messages on social media since April 16.

"We're really upset. We're really scared. We really want her home," said her older sister Kirsten Diabo.

Kirsten Diabo said it's unusual for her sister to be inactive on social media.

"She's always on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram — everything all the time. There's been nothing and that's definitely not like her."

The Miami-Dade Police Department as well as police in Hanover County, Va., are assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Det. Jimmy Jacco of the Kahnawake Peacekeepers at 450-632-6505.