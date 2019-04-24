Mohawk police say Kahnawake couple reported missing in U.S. has been found
The Kahnawake Mohawk Peacekeepers say two people from Kahnawake, Que., who had been missing for a week have been found.
Man and woman were last heard from in Florida on April 16
- EDITOR'S NOTE:CBC has removed names and photos from this story as the people are no longer missing
The couple was reported missing after relatives last heard from them on April 16 in Miami, Fla., while they were on vacation.
The Miami-Dade Police Department as well as police in Hanover County, Va., assisted in the investigation.