Mi'kmaw peacekeepers program launches in 7 N.B. communities

Fourteen peacekeepers graduated from a new training program and are now serving seven Mi'kmaw communities across New Brunswick, aiming to provide an alternative to enforcement-based policing.

Tristan Sock is already on the job in L'nui Menuikuk, Indian Island First Nation, about 65 kilometres north of Moncton.

"In my experience as soon as I start speaking Mi'kmaw to people that actually understand it, their demeanour changes," said Sock, 36, who is originally from Elsipogtog First Nation but has lived in L'nui Menuikuk for 12 years.

"It could be an escalated situation and after talking to me in Mi'kmaw, it could bring it down almost instantly."

Sock said with his training he can help both the first responders and Mi'kmaq in crisis.

The peacekeepers received seven weeks of training in mental health, first aid, conflict management, patrolling, defensive driving and de-escalation tactics at New Brunswick Community College.

The peacekeeping graduates with program co-ordinator Morley Sark, left, and New Brunswick Community College instructor Jamie Macdonald. (submitted by Mi'gmawe'l Tplu'taqnn Inc.)

Mi'gmaq Peacekeepers Inc. was developed by Mi'gmawe'l Tplu'tuqnn Inc., an advocacy group that represents eight Mi'kmaw communities.

Two peacekeepers each are now working in Eel River Bar, Pabineau, Natoaganeg, Metepenagiag Mi'kmaq Nation, Buctouche, Fort Folly and Indian Island First Nations.

Morley Sark, the program co-ordinator, said there's plans to expand to Esgenoôpetitj First Nation.

Sark, who is Mi'kmaw from Natoaganeg, Eel Ground First Nation, said it's about empowering their communities.

"Someone's got to keep our reserves and community safe and we can't really depend on outside agencies to do that for us," said Sark.

He said during the COVID-19 pandemic, his community rolled out extra security measures, like security guards and barriers.

Natoaganeg Chief George Ginnish said elders in his community felt safer with those measures, and he hopes the peacekeepers can add to that sense of safety.

Natoaganeg Chief George Ginnish says the peacekeepers will be an important tool in keeping his community safe. (Michael Heenan/CBC)

He mentioned the fatal police-involved shootings of Rodney Levi and Chantal Moore in New Brunswick in 2020 as examples of situations peacekeepers may help prevent through de-escalation.

Levi was a Mi'kmaw man from Metepenagiag Mi'kmaw Nation who was shot and killed by the RCMP at a house near Miramichi, N.B., after officers were called to intervene when witnesses feared for Levi's safety.

Moore was from Tla-o-qui-aut First Nation in B.C. and was killed by Edmundston, N.B., police in 2020 after they were called to do a wellness check. Both cases led to national outcries of systemic racism and calls for increased cultural sensitivity training for police.

Ginnish said the peacekeepers will have knowledge of available community support like addictions counselling, mental wellness teams, elders and cultural services to help guide people to healing as opposed to having them arrested.

"These positions here are going to carry a lot of responsibility," said Ginnish.