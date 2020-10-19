Mood at Mi'kmaw fishery camp 'very positive' due to shows of support, says volunteer

The federal wharf in Saulnierville, N.S., was the site of the launch of Sipekne'katik First Nation's Mi'kmaw-regulated lobster fishery and is where many of those operating under the new fishery anchor their boats.

The fishery has faced tense and sometimes violent opposition by non-Indigenous commercial fishery workers, but Millie Augustine of Elsipogtog First Nation has had an inside view of the support the fishery has been receiving as she's been at the wharf cooking for the fishers, their fellow community members and their non-Indigenous allies.

"I'm cooking for the people," said Augustine, a former lawyer.

"They're taking the stand for our treaty rights ... doing their share, and I'm doing my share as well."

Augustine said she's provided meals with donated food for up to 80 people a day this week, and that she'd seen around 60 donations of food and supplies arrive at the camp. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

Since the Sept. 17 launch of the fishery, hundreds of Mi'kmaq from across their ancestral territory of Mi'kma'ki, which encompasses most of the Atlantic region, have shown support for the community and its fishers through rallies, donations and by travelling to the wharf.

Augustine, who's volunteering her time, said the show of support and the work required to organize it, is a full-time job. She's cooked meals with donated food for up to 80 people a day this week, and that she'd seen around 60 donations of food and supplies arrive at the camp.

She's been cooking mostly over a small fire pit in a tent structure bordered by lobster traps.

"There's so many people showing up with food I barely have time to cook but that's just how Mi'kmaw people are," she said.

"We always fed our people. We're one big family and we feed our family."

The general mood since she's been around has been "very, very positive," Augustine said, adding it's a result of near-constant support and donations from non-Indigenous communities in Nova Scotia.

'I'm a strong believer in the 1752 treaty,' said Rosalyne Grant of Sipekne'katik. 'That's our l'nu [Indigenous] right, and I believe those boats out there and the men on them have the right to go fish.' (Nic Meloney/CBC)

Gate keepers 'keep the peace'

Reaching across the wide long dirt lot a few hundred metres from Augustine's kitchen is a makeshift gate of lobster traps and nautical rope, attended by volunteers keeping track of visitors and deliveries.

Rosalyne Grant of Sipekne'katik First Nation said the gate is meant to keep track of information and determine if visitors could pose a risk to the Mi'kmaq.

"We ask them why they come here, what their purpose is, if they support us or they don't," she said.

"That's it. [We] keep the peace."

Rosalyne Grant, of Sipekne'katik First Nation, said the gate at Saulnierville wharf is meant to keep track of information about visitors and determine if they could pose a risk to the Mi'kmaq. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

Grant, who has been captured in numerous livestreamed videos facing off with opposing fishers in the past week, said she's at the wharf to defend her nation's rights.

"I'm a strong believer in the 1752 treaty," she said.

"That's our l'nu [Indigenous] right, and I believe those boats out there and the men on them have the right to go fish."

Lannie Porter, who is Wolastoqiw (Maliseet) from Woodstock First Nation, N.B, said she was prompted to come to Saulnierville when she saw livestreamed videos of what was taking place in the area.

"I couldn't sit home. I had to be here," Porter said.

"I came as soon as I could. I'm here to support our fishing rights and to support my brothers and my sisters and help out in any way that I can."

Lannie Porter (L) and Jesse Gould (R) were prompted to travel up to 4hrs to Saulnierville and volunteer after watching livestreamed videos of violence and tension surrounding the Mi'kmaw fishery. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

It's the second time Jesse Gould of Membertou First Nation in N.S. has travelled to volunteer at the site since the fishery launched.

"I got work at home, but I ... told them I gotta come up here," he said.

Like Porter, Gould said videos shared on social media pushed him to come to the wharf. He's been on site nearly a week and has spent hours taking information from visitors.

"I've been standing here at the gate for a while. It's needed," he said.

"You gotta be prepared for anything."