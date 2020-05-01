Mi'kmaw technology educators shift 3D printers to producing face shields

A Mi'kmaw not-for-profit organization that offers programs to develop technological skills in First Nations youth in Nova Scotia is shifting gears to produce and distribute thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Digital Mi'kmaq, a program operated by the not-for-profit development corporation Ulnooweg, has been running science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) initiatives in Mi'kmaw communities for students from kindergarten to high school since 2018.

One of those initiatives included establishing "maker labs" in Mi'kmaw schools, to give students access to 3D printing technology. As measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 shut down schools and Mi'kmaw communities, the educators decided to re-purpose the printers.

"When the country basically shut down, our team looked around and said 'OK, what can we do to help our community?'" said Ulnooweg chief operating officer Chris Googoo, of We'koqm'aq First Nation.

"When the word got out, globally, about these 3D printers and their ability to make these face shields, it didn't take us long to go searching for the specifications."

The manufacturer of the printers Digital Mi'kmaq is using has made the design layout for the shields available free of charge to the public, Googoo said. After ensuring the type of printers they owned could do the job, they gathered all of them from the communities and began producing the mounts that hold flexible plastic face shields.

Under its Health Canada licence, Ulnooweg is also obtaining other personal protective equipment like KN95 masks and rubber gloves, to be distributed to front-line health care workers in Mi'kmaw communites across Nova Scotia. (Andrea Durfee/Ulnooweg)

Early in March, Digital Mi'kmaq received a licence from Health Canada to produce and distribute the equipment. The licence also allows the team to import and distribute other medical supplies like KN95 surgical masks and medical gloves, which they are shipping to communities alongside the face shields.

The company has 25 printers working nearly 24 hours a day, and each can print a single face shield mount in around 2.5 hours, Googoo said. He said the process needs only one staff member to oversee the printing, and to troubleshoot any problems.

At current capacity, Googoo estimates the 25 printers can produce between 800 and 1,000 face shield mounts per week.

'It's super important'

Holly Griffiths, a mechanical engineer who began working as a educational facilitator with Digital Mi'kmaq in January, had just begun rolling out a program that taught students underwater robotics when public health orders shut down the schools.

"We're a bit of an idea machine, so we're always pivoting and coming up with new ideas," said Griffiths.

"It just seemed natural for us to do the same in this situation."

Griffiths is now overseeing the production and maintenance of the 3D printers at an Ulnooweg office space in Halifax. The office space is adjacent to another used by the organizers of the 2020 North American Indigenous Games and since the games were postponed until 2021, the organizers have offered their space to the printing operation.

The extra space will be handy, Griffiths said, because Digital Mi'kmaq is expanding the operation by ordering 50 new printers from the manufacturer.

The expansion stands to increase the number of printed face shield mounts to around 3,000 per week, and allow the organization to ship equipment to communities in other parts of Mi'kma'ki, the ancestral territory of the Mi'kmaq, which includes Newfoundland, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

With 25 printers operating close to 24-hours a day, Chris Googoo estimates the team can produce 800-1,000 face shield mounts per week. With 50 more printers en route, they could produce up to 3,000 per week. (Andrea Durfee/Ulnooweg)

Griffiths said she's comfortable with the fact her new role in the the organization could last many months, as long as public health orders to limit the spread of COVID-19 are in place, despite occasionally needing to work seven days a week.

"We're all kind of burning the candle at both ends and working as hard as we can, because it's super important to everybody that works for this organization . . . It's getting [people] back to work to support their families, too, because they'll need PPE in order to do so," she said.

"[This] is probably one of the most important things that I'm going to do with my life."