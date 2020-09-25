Mi'kmaq push for legal lobster sales for non-Indigenous buyers

The Mi'kmaw community in Nova Scotia that recently launched its first self-regulated lobster fishery is now pushing the province to change laws restricting non-Indigenous fish buyers from doing business with the First Nation.

In a letter addressed to Premier Stephen McNeil and Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Keith Colwell sent on Thursday, Sipekne'katik Chief Mike Sack called on the province to address the "absence" of laws reflecting the constitutionally enshrined Peace & Friendship treaties.

CBC News has reached out to the province but has not received a response.

"As in any treaty relationship, there are mutual benefits for both sides," Sack said in the letter, adding that, "reconciliation cannot occur" without buying and selling in the same market.

"The inability of existing buyers in Nova Scotia to participate in our fisheries is prejudicial to them. It is also an infringement on the constitutional Right to a livelihood," the letter reads.

This section "is a direct infringement" of both Mi'kmaq and non-Indigenous people in Nova Scotia, Sack said in the letter, and must be amended to "reflect the current constitutional laws in Canada."

Chief Michael Sack of Sipekne'katik First Nation is calling on the province to address the “absence” of laws reflecting the Peace & Friendship treaties. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Sipekne'katik is open to discussion and consultation with the province, Sack's letter says, and that the Mi'kmaw regulations on trade and transport would be made available.

Sipekne'katik's frustration around the inability for non-Indigenous consumers to buy the lobster is mirrored by the Listuguj Mi'gmag (Mi'kmaq) First Nation in Quebec, the northernmost community in Mi'kma'ki, the ancestral territory of the Mi'kmaq, which is in its second year of similar self-regulated fishery.

Listuguj Chief Darcy Gray takes issue with DFO's refusal to issue licence conditions consistent with their fishery management plan, which allows a small commercial aspect to the fall fishery that otherwise would only be for food, social and ceremonial purposes.