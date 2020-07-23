This Métis WW II veteran survived a deadly raid in Dieppe and 3 years as a POW. He died at 101

A celebrated Métis veteran of the Second World War taken prisoner in 1942 after a failed raid on Dieppe recently died.

Paul DeLorme was 101.

In 2019, he became one of the first Métis veterans to receive a belated $20,000 compensation payment, part of $30 million the federal government set aside in a "commemoration" package after it apologized to Métis veterans for discriminatory treatment in how benefits were distributed to returning soldiers.

DeLorme is one of the 30 known veterans, or their descendents, who received the acknowledgment, said David Chartrand, president of the Manitoba Métis Federation. Following DeLorme's death on March 24, only eight of the other veterans who received the compensation are believed to be alive.

Chartrand travelled to Essex, U.K., where DeLorme settled after the war, to deliver the recognition payment— and to hear the man's story, he said.

Escape attempts

DeLorme served with the South Saskatchewan Regiment. He was captured in Dieppe France at the age 21, after taking part in a failed raid on the fishing port on Aug. 19, 1942, in which more than 900 Canadian military members died. The Métis soldier was wounded by a grenade in the battle then taken as a prisoner of war with roughly 1,900 other Canadians.

Twice, DeLorme tried to escape.

On his first attempt, he spent several days walking the countryside by night, in prisoner overalls, trying to get to the French border. But he was caught, spending almost three years in all before finally going home after the Allied victory.

Paul DeLorme is seen in this file photo celebrating his 100th birthday at the Weinberg Residence Vancouver on July 22, 2020. The pandemic meant that he had to be physically distanced from his family. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

He would eventually celebrate his 100th birthday on July 23, 2020, with family standing outside his window at the Vancouver long-term care home where he lived during the pandemic.

"We're very proud," Chartrand said, of the sacrifices made throughout DeLorme's life. "He was friendly, very happy, very appreciative to be recognized [with the compensation] and remembered.

"For us, it was an honour to have such a great man."

Condolences from Canadian Army

DeLorme wrote a book about his experiences called A Métis Man Goes to War, cataloguing his time spent with comrades and later in the salt mines and a stone quarry as a prisoner of war.

The Canadian Armed Forces praised DeLorme's service.

"I was saddened to learn of the passing of Paul DeLorme," a statement from Major-General Michel-Henri St-Louis, acting commander of the Canadian Army said.

"As the defence team champion for Indigenous peoples, I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family as we honour his legacy and service to Canada."