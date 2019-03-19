Métis representation at the federal level unclear as MMF breaks off from national council

Métis representation at the federal table going forward is unclear since the Manitoba Métis Federation, one of five governing members on the Métis National Council (MNC), dropped out of the organization.

Newly elected MNC president Cassidy Caron said she is ready to represent Métis at the table with the federal government.

"We are continuing our relationship working alongside the federal government," Caron said.

"The federal government is committed to working with the national council, and that's how we'll be continuing. I welcome the opportunity to build upon the strong working relationship between the Métis Nation and Canada over the coming years."

In 2017, the Canada-Metis Nation Accord was signed, with the Métis Nation represented by the MNC and its five governing members: the Métis Nation of Ontario, the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, the Métis Nation British Columbia, the Manitoba Métis Federation, and the Métis Nation of Alberta. The accord says Canada and the Métis Nation will work on a "nation to nation" and "government to government" basis at regular meetings on issues like education, housing, employment and health.

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) announced last month it was leaving the MNC.

In an emailed statement to CBC News, Ani Dergalstanian, press secretary for the Office of the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations said, "It is for Métis to determine their own governance structures and we look forward to building on the progress made since 2015."

"Our government appreciates the relationships built with Métis partners over the last six years."

MMF President David Chartrand said he believes they will still be represented nationally despite leaving the MNC.

"There's not a doubt in my mind," he said.

"Canada signed the July 6 agreement with the MMF that we are the government of the Red River Métis. The Government of Canada recognized us already. We're negotiating right now our modern day treaty. We're 95 per cent complete.

"Canada recognizes we represent our Métis citizens no matter where they live. We have the right and powers now as a Métis government to serve and protect them. Provincially, internationally and locally."

Métis Nation British Columbia acting president Lissa Dawn-Smith said she is worried about the voice of Manitoba Métis in the national political landscape after the MMF's withdrawal from MNC.

"I wonder about the Métis citizens in Manitoba, whether they'll have the same voice at the federal level," she said.

"This was a unilateral decision by the MMF. In no way was the MMF pressured to leave the organization, either by the MNC or any other provincial bodies."

Congress of Aboriginal Peoples also wants in

Elmer St. Pierre, national chief for the Congress of Aboriginal People, said, "we should all be sitting at the table."

He said his organization represents Métis, non-status, status off-reserve, and southern Inuit of Canada.

"We just can't talk to certain groups, and leave the other groups out," he said.

"I'm kind of hoping the federal government will look at it that way now. I believe the federal government put in this distinction-based policy as part of their policy, and that kind of left us all out in the dark."

Neither the Assembly of First Nations nor Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami would comment.