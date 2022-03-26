'Wallys' hockey tournament returns to Membertou First Nation

Young hockey players from across Mi'kma'ki, the Mi'kmaq homeland, were back in a familiar tournament this week. The 47th Annual Wallace Bernard Native Youth Hockey Tournament had been on a two-year, pandemic-caused hiatus, and Mi'kmaq athletes like Easton Ward-Levi were excited to take part in the tourney, which ran from March 24 to 27.

"It's really nice to see a bunch of Indigenous people playing hockey," the 13-year-old said.

Easton is from Elsipogtog First Nation, about 370 kilometres west of tournament host Membertou First Nation, a community adjacent to Sydney, N.S. He says he loves spending time with his family and the tournament offers him a chance to play with more of his friends.

"I'm playing with all of my friends and a lot of First Nations people," said Easton.

Allister (Buster) Matthews says the Wallys were always about creating opportunities for Mi'kmaq athletes. (Submitted by Allister Matthews )

Allister Matthews, better known as Buster, is a band councillor for Membertou First Nation and has volunteered at the youth hockey tournament since 1994. He says the tournament is a way for the different communities to come together and connect. Matthews says while the kids get to run around and play, the elders sit there watching them glowingly. And he's glad it's back.

"It's a blessing and it's good to see the people back and the children playing hockey again," said Matthews.

He took part in the first Wallys, a common name for the tournament, in 1974. He says it started as a way to give Mi'kmaq hockey players a chance to play. At the time, many Indigenous youth faced racism outside of their communities and the tournament started as a way to give Mi'kmaq athletes ice time and a break from the racism. And, Matthews, says, it offered the kids other opportunities.

"It was really fun for me because I never got a chance to play in a rink before and people from other reserves would come and we would become lifelong friends," said Matthews.

This year, more than 80 games are scheduled to take place across eight age brackets, with three adult brackets. Matthews says the heart of the games is kids having fun. And that's just what Molly Francis intends to do.

"Just having fun out on the ice," said Molly,14.

Molly Francis is just there to have fun. (Submitted by Holly Augustine)

She's been playing hockey since she was five years old and travelled from Elsipogtog First Nation to attend the tournament. Francis is hopeful her team can come away with the gold.

Jordin Tootoo, an Inuk former NHL player, is scheduled to attend the award ceremony on Sunday.

As for Easton, he was wishing everyone good luck.

"I hope everyone has a good game and good luck to everyone," he said.