New Maskwacis early learning centre honours educator, residential school survivor Theresa Wildcat

A new early learning centre in Maskwacis, Alta., is a place to nurture imagination and growth while also fulfilling treaty rights to education, according to speakers at the grand opening on Friday.

The centre for children in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten is named after Theresa Wildcat, a residential school survivor who became the first teacher from Maskwacis, according to a news release from the Maskwacis Education Schools Commission (MESC), which serves Ermineskin Cree Nation, Louis Bull Tribe, Samson Cree Nation and Montana First Nation.

"My mom really believed that a key part of success in whatever you do required you to know who you were, to understand where you came from, to know your culture, to speak your language," said Brian Wildcat.

Theresa Wildcat, who died in 2011, was also a founding member of the Alberta Native Teachers Society and Ermineskin's first female band councillor.

"She was the first person from Ermineskin — but also likely in Maskwacis — to graduate from high school," her son said.

"She was an early believer in local control of schools and the idea that the community had to run and operate their own schools, which eventually we did."

The building is meant to reflect Cree culture with a Cree-specific classroom, a cultural room, and a land-based learning park and play area. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Like his mother, Wildcat worked in education for many years. As a former superintendent of MESC, Wildcat said the old school, which was built in the 1970s, had many air quality issues due to mould.

The new building highlights Cree culture with drum and teepee-shaped features visible on the outside of the building, while animal and nature designs feature heavily inside.

Although the centre was built for kindergartners, it's possible it could someday accommodate preschoolers and even first graders, according to Wildcat.

A crowd turned out to the grand opening on Dec. 8 to celebrate the early learning centre named after Cree educator Theresa Wildcat. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

The classrooms and hallways are decorated with Cree syllabics which Truth and Reconciliation commissioner Wilton Littlechild calls a "tremendous reminder."

"We weren't allowed, when I was going to school, to speak our language," he said.

Today, even the youngest school-age children have the chance to learn to speak, read and write in both the Cree and non-Cree way, he said.

He called Theresa Wildcat "one of the greatest leaders" in both Ermineskin and Maskwacis.

Children have the chance to learn Cree language and culture at the school. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Ermineskin Chief Joel Mykat said the school, along with other community events, will help inspire youth.

"The spirit has been woken up within all nations, and there's such a rich history here in Maskwacis," said Mykat.

"It's a long story, but I I believe there's many good things coming for us."