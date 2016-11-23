Northern Manitoba chiefs eager for in-person schooling to return, worry students are falling behind

Two First Nations chiefs in northern Manitoba are eager to get their students back inside classrooms after more than a year of disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The parents are always worried about their children, they're always very protective of their children. However, they also realize that children need to go to school," said Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias.

The First Nation, which has a population of just over 8,000, has gone through a number of COVID-19 outbreaks and community lockdowns which have impacted the quality of the community's education system.

Monias said the First Nation, which has has two schools on-reserve, has over 1,800 students from nursery to Grade 12.

Pimicikamak Cree Nation chief David Monias, right, says the First Nation will have to learn how to live with COVID-19 and that solutions will need to be in place to deal with outbreaks. (Submitted)

"Last year we had basically no schooling in the community. We had homeschooling," said Monias.

Despite the challenges of trying to educate students through homework packages and remote learning, he said the school year "went well" but added that it's better for students to learn with their peers.

"I think there's nothing that will beat face-to-face in-person teaching by a teacher or educator," said Monias.

He said this year, students at schools in Pimicikamak will be required to wear masks and will be separated by partitions. Staggered classroom schedules are also likely to be in effect.

He said the community has about a 90 per cent vaccination rate among people who are eligible.

"However, you can be a carrier to your children who are not vaccinated and that's why we have to take extra measures to make sure that our children are protected because they are our future and our most vulnerable resource," he said.

'It was really a struggle'

In Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, the vaccination rates among eligible people are closer to 70 per cent, according to Chief Marcel Moody.

That vaccination percentage, along with the delta variant, will be at the top of his mind as the community plans to return to normal class sizes on Sept. 13.

"Our school was only open 50 per cent of the time [last year]," he said.

"It was really a struggle for our students, our community, and I don't know what the impact will have on kids as we move forward into the future."

As a grandparent of a school aged child, he said students' safety will be a priority this year.

"We can't afford to miss any more school," said Moody.

Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation Chief Marcel Moody, left, says he would like to see an increase in the number of vaccinated people in his community to avoid outbreaks during the school year. (Joyce Brightnose, Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation)

"We need to protect our community but we need to make sure that our children continue with their education . . . Obviously, you've got to analyze the situation and determine where we go from here."

Charles Cochrane, executive director of the Manitoba First Nations Education Resource Centre, said First Nations that have fallen behind in education might need additional staff and support to help with recovery learning.

"It's been basically a year plus that some students haven't been in school," said Cochrane.

Most schools in Manitoba begin classes Sept 7.