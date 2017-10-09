See Pikangikum First Nation through this teenage photographer's lens
In this original video from CBC Indigenous, see the beauty of Pikangikum First Nation, Ont. through the eyes of 15-year-old amateur photographer, Maddy King.
15-year-old Maddy King's stunning photos keep her and her mom out on the land
King received a digital camera from her mother in 2018. Though she said she didn't know what to do it with at the time, some practice, pre-sunset adventures and her mother Lindsay's support have blossomed into stunning photography.