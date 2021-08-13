Kanien'kehá:ka artist inaugurates new Indigenous gallery space in Montreal

Ka'shatsténhsera means power in Kanien'kéha, or the Mohawk language.

It's one of three important concepts to the Haudenosaunee Confederacy's constitution, which is why it was chosen as the title of Kyle Williams's first solo exhibition.

The emerging multidisciplinary artist will have a series of paintings and drawings on exhibition this month at Montreal gallery Art Mûr as it inaugurates a new permanent space dedicated to Indigenous art.

"What I'm excited about the most is actually seeing people see them, and seeing their reactions," said Williams, who is Kanien'kehá:ka from Kahnawake, south of Montreal.

"Everyone knows photos don't do artwork justice. To actually really see it live in person, is a great thing."

The large concrete structures of the Honoré Mercier Bridge run through Kahnawake’s territory. (Submitted by Kyle Williams)

The exhibition opens Aug. 14 and runs until Sept. 18. Williams's work focuses on portraiture and landscape, often of large concrete structures and skyscrapers, depicting the destruction of natural landscape and pride for Kahnawake's rich history of ironwork.

Several of his paintings depict the Honoré Mercier Bridge, which was constructed through Kahnawake's territory and has become a main artery connecting the island of Montreal and South Shore suburbs.

His drawings, on the other hand, portray Haudenosaunee culture. It's the first time the originals will be shown publicly after being commissioned for an outdoor display last year to get Montrealers to learn more about the origins of the Haudenosaunee clan system.

One depicts the Peacemaker. In Haudenosaunee history, the Peacemaker was a diplomat who helped bring together the Kanien'kehá:ka, Oneida, Onondaga, Cayuga and Seneca Nations, forming the Haudenosaunee Confederacy.

The Peacemaker portrait is a part of a series of Kyle Williams's drawings portraying the Haudenosaunee clan system. (Submitted by Kyle Williams)

"His central function and his central metaphor was to bring the five nations together," said Williams.

"His metaphor for it was breaking an arrow in half and saying, 'Look, guys, it's not strong because it's only one' but then he puts five together. He flexes them and they don't break. That visually is what I needed to portray."

New space

The exhibition was organized by the Biennale d'art contemporain autochtone (BACA), a non-profit organization founded in 2012 by Art Mûr to support contemporary Indigenous art through exhibitions every two years.

It inaugurates a new space to foster the next generation of Indigenous artists, dedicated to the presentation of individual exhibitions and emerging curators between the biennials.

"I think it's long overdue and we certainly need the representation," said MC Snow, who curated Williams's show and is also a member of BACA's board of directors.

"There's a couple of new Native galleries that are opening up in Montreal and we're all starting to get to know each other. I think especially during these times of reconciliation, we're more in the spotlight. It definitely helps with our visibility."

It's also the first time Snow, who is also a Kanien'kehá:ka artist from Kahnawake, is curating an exhibition.

"It's really nice to take a break from actually producing art and to get to meet other artists and work in the galleries," said Snow.

"It's a great way to work. I really love to promote other Native artists to help give other people their starts."