Winnipeg's Kitchen North aims to offer Northern communities quality pizza

On the corner of Aberdeen Avenue and Arlington Street in the north end of Winnipeg sits a pizza manufacturing company that's doing things a bit differently.

Instead of selling pizza by the slice, Kitchen North hopes to serve up restaurant quality food to Indigenous people in remote communities.

It's co-owned by Oji-Cree businessman Michael Birch, who grew up in Garden Hill First Nation, over 600 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

He knows how difficult it is to get a quality slice of pizza in an isolated community.

"I think that's what inspires me, is offering good products at a high level and premium products to our people," said Birch.

The shop makes pizza with products locally sourced in Winnipeg from partners like Bothwell Cheese and Winnipeg Old Country. Then it freezes the pizzas and then provides it to distributors like Family Foods and Food Fare.

The concept for the business started after Birch approached co-owner George Tsouras, saying he had leased a space and wanted a partner with experience in the food industry.

Business partners George Tsouras and Michael Birch wanted a company that can provide fresh food to isolated communities, so they started Kitchen North. It was important for them to provide something that people in those communities also wanted. (Kevin Nepitabo/CBC )

Tsouras had spent over 40 years in the restaurant business and wanted to do something different. Pizza seemed like the best choice for shipping to isolated communities.

"What people don't realize is that pizza is a better value than a Big Mac meal for the same price," said Tsouras.

He said pizza is also filling and can feed multiple people. Tsouras said he tried working with pasta in the past and had partnered with Costco and the Superstore but that was largely a failed venture.

Now, he and Birch are providing foods people really want.

"I think everybody likes pizza," said Tsouras.

"I think that the majority of people up North want something that is filling: pizzas, fried chicken and ribs. They seem to be very popular up there."

WATCH | Making pizza for the North: Making restaurant food for northern communities Duration 2:18 Kitchen North, co-owned by Michael Birch, an Oji-Cree man from Garden Hill First Nation, is about getting isolated communities a slice of quality pizza.

Shipping foods to isolated communities remains a challenge, Birch said. He said he's concerned about how the product will be treated at a cargo warehouse. But he is proud that communities like Sandy Lake First Nation have already placed orders.

The business owners are also proud to be supporting the Indigenous community in Winnipeg, and say four out of the 10 employees they have are Indigenous.

Leona Zastre, the dough maker, said she's proud to work for an Indigenous business that's making a difference.

"Up north they have a lot of high prices and stuff like that and not good quality stuff, and when we ship it up north … we can have that good quality, good tasting pizza that everybody craves, right?" said Zastre.