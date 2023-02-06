Sask. boy's love of powwow dancing, drumming inspires others

A boy from Wahpeton Dakota Nation has captured attention on social media because of his powwow dancing, singing and energetic spirit.

Keaton Constant, 8, from the community about 130 kilometres north of Saskatoon, started a powwow circuit with his dad last year.

His dad Kirby Constant said Keaton has proximal femoral focal deficiency, a condition that affects his legs, which was a challenge when he started dancing.

"Since he was a baby we didn't know if he was going to be able to be mobile enough," Kirby said.

"Since he's been growing up, he's been able to go up and down the stairs, on chairs and off of chairs — he's started to do things on his own."

WATCH | Keaton Constant dances and drums at powwows:

Sask. boy captures attention at powwows Duration 1:37 Keaton Constant, 8, started a powwow circuit with his dad in Saskatchewan last year.

Kirby said Keaton has always loved performing.

"He was always drumming and singing, his aunt and uncle gifted him some beadwork, some regalia, some cuffs for him to dance," he said.

"So we suited him up that day and after that day we just took off."

Kirby said Keaton's grandfather gave him a drum when he was younger and Keaton has been going to powwows since he was a year old.

Before he was able to dance on his own, Keaton's parents would assist him by placing him in a jolly jumper. (Submitted by Kirby Constant)

Keaton said he has been all over Saskatchewan going to powwows and round dances, including One Arrow, Beardy's and Peepeekisis.

Sang with Northern Cree

Kirby said the Peepeekisis powwow was special because popular drumming group Northern Cree asked Keaton to sing with them.

Stephen Wood, a member of Northern Cree from Saddle Lake Cree Nation in Alberta, said Keaton had "amazing energy and amazing spirit" when they drummed and sang together.

"He just added to the energy of the circle and [he's] just a very special person," Wood said.

"You can just feel, he just glows with it."

Last year, the family did 12 powwows on their own circuit and since then, First Nations have expressed interest in Keaton returning, such as Carry The Kettle.

"I really want to go to Cowessess's powwow," Keaton said.

Kirby said his son is a "little warrior for Wahpeton."

"He's just drawn to that way of life," he said.

"Seeing him do his own thing and being happy, it took all of me to hold back my tears to see how happy he was."

Wood said Keaton is an inspiration "for young people, especially people who might have a [disability], knowing that [they] can do anything and anything is possible."