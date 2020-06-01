Community members express concern as retailers in Kahnawake reopen

Retailers in Kahnawake, a Mohawk community south of Montreal, were given the green light to reopen Monday by the community's government, but some residents feel it's too soon.

"I don't feel good about it," said community member Wahéhshon Shiann Whitebean.

"We could have waited a few more weeks, just to see what the repercussions were of Quebec opening."

Retailers across the Montreal area reopened May 25.

"Montreal is a couple of minutes away from here and it's the epicentre of COVID-19 cases in Canada," said Whitebean.

"It's not like we're saying the numbers are low in our surrounding communities; those are the people who are coming."

A large part of the community's economy relies on the tobacco industry with customers from across the region. Kahnawake's COVID-19 task force previously restricted access to the community to residents and essential service workers, with a hefty $1,500 fine to anyone else found in the territory.

"I understand that people still have some concerns in the community," said Lloyd Phillips, Kahnawake's commissioner of Public Safety, in a Facebook Live Monday.

"The measures put in place are there to protect the community, employees, employers, as well as their customers."

Stores need to be inspected by the task force in order to get the green light to reopen, and require a number of measures like floor stickers, signage on the number of people allowed inside, hand sanitizer, and Plexiglas barriers at the cash register.

Carla Monson, owner of Monson Block, has been making floor markers, signage, and Plexiglas barriers for cashiers for businesses in Kahnawake. (Submitted by Carla Monson)

But some stores along Highway 132 reported challenges with traffic from the influx of customers. Dwayne Zacharie, chief of police of the Kahnawake Peacekeepers, said they increased the number of officers on duty and patrols, and had to deal with vehicles parking on the shoulder of the highway and customers not respecting physical distancing while waiting to enter some stores.

Discussions were had with many store owners, he said.

"We're hoping that tomorrow they really take to heart the things that were told to them, to make improvements so that everyone is safe," he said.

"As we go on, people are going to start to realize that there are measures in place and it will be better for all of us. For the next few days, please bear with us. We're going to try to make it as smooth as possible."

Some retailers take it slow

While many businesses outside of the tobacco industry were allowed to reopen Monday, some decided to stay closed or limit access only to residents.

"I really want to see how our community does with the reopening of the cigarette industry, and a lot of our other shops," said Tekaronhiahkhwa Margaret Standup.

Standup owns Traditions, a shop and studio that supports Haudenosaunee artists.

"I want to take things very slowly," she said.

"As a business owner, I'm still on the fence about reopening this fast. I have the luxury fortunately, [that] some of my artwork I can do from home. I can still support my family, some people can't. I do understand where other people are coming from but I do feel it is a little bit rushed."

She said she's aiming to open in mid-June, allowing only local customers first.