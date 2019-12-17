Fearful of the loss of their language, these elders put the importance of reviving Kanien'kéha into law

When Tekahonwen:sere Melvin Diabo was young, everyone in Kahnawake, Que., spoke Kanien'kéha — the Mohawk language.

He never thought it could become an endangered language. But by the late 1990s, generations of families had already grown up without speaking the language. First-language Kanien'kéha speakers like himself were worried.

It's why they helped develop a law that recognizes Kanien'kéha as the official language of Kahnawake with the hopes it would one day return as the primary language used across the community.

"In all of our history, our language was part of our being. There was never a need for a law," said Diabo.

"We had to push the idea because we realize that we were late. We were losing, and our language was going."

Tekahonwen:sere Melvin Diabo teaches the Mohawk language to students at Concordia University. (Dave St-Amant/CBC)

The Kahnawake Language Law was enacted by the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake on Dec. 20, 1999.

It calls for the revival and restoration of Kanien'kéha as the primary language of communication, education, ceremony, government, and business within Kahnawake. While giving every person in the community the right to receive services, work, and be educated in the language, the law also states Kahnawake's public institutions and businesses have a moral and ethical obligation to protect, promote, and encourage the use of the language.

"We urge and encourage that all Kahnawa'kehró:non make the strongest and most determined effort to learn, use and live our Kanien'kéha language," the law states.

Diabo said it was important to bring attention to the language, get people to think, and take action.

"If we lose our language, we lose not only our means of communication. It would literally mean how we do things, our history," he said.

"If we don't have the language we have absolutely nothing. Like letting the air out of a balloon. The language is a part of us. It's part of our nature. It makes us who we are."

One of the results of the law was the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake's Tsi Niionkwarihò:ten Tsitewaháhara'n Language and Culture Training Program. Since 2007, each year 20 students are offered the opportunity to participate in the five-year language and cultural program.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the law

Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer, a council chief at the Mohawk Council, completed the program and has been actively involved in language revitalization efforts since.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us, but the momentum is there," she said about meeting the goals set out in the law.

To celebrate the two decades since the law passed, Sky-Deer and a number of organizations in Kahnawake honoured the 38 elders who contributed to the development of the law. Educators involved with creating Kanien'kéha immersion schooling were also honoured, and over 200 first-language Kanien'kéha speakers over the age of 65 were invited to attend.

Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer (left) was one of the organizers of a commemorative event for Mohawk speakers in Kahnawake. (Dave St-Amant/CBC)

"They have so much wisdom and so much to share with us," she said. "They're a valuable resource; we can learn a lot from them."

In the past 20 years, the community has seen many language initiatives. For Sky-Deer, one of the most impactful has been Ratiwennahní:rats, a two-year adult immersion program by the Kanien'kehá:ka Onkwawén:na Raotitióhkwa Language and Cultural Center.

Dozens of people have graduated from the program since it started in 2002, and are now educators or have launched other language initiatives in the community.

"Young families are seeing that it's so important for their children to have that solid foundation in their language, which helps bolster their identity as Kanien'keha:ka people," said Sky-Deer.

"There's so much going on in the community but I always feel like we could be doing more, and encouraging people to speak more every day."

A number of elders who dedicated their life to bringing the Mohawk language to Kahnawake's education system were also honoured on Dec. 10. (Scott Berwick/Kanien’kehá:ka Onkwawén:na Raotitióhkwa Language and Cultural Center )

In 2009, Kahnawake released a vision statement about the future of the community. It included the goal of Kanien'kéha being the primary language of communication across the community. Sky-Deer feels the work toward that vision will have a profound impact.

"It's a ripple effect. The more we see that ripple effect, I'm so excited. In 20 years from now I'll be 60 and to see the fruits of the labour of the work we're doing today is going to be inspiring," said Sky-Deer.

"The foundation has been laid, and elders were a big part of that. Now it's up to us — this generation and the faces yet to come — that we have to carry on and do our part to keep this beautiful language and culture alive."

A reminder of responsibility

Kaiatitahkhe Annette Jacobs was one of many educators honoured for their involvement in Mohawk immersion schooling. (Jessica Deer/CBC)

Despite the many language initiatives, the language remains in an endangered state according a five-year language report published in 2018.

For Kaiatitahkhe Annette Jacobs, the language law remains an important symbolic reminder of the work that needs to continue.

"[The language] is something that is ours, and that we are responsible for it. We have to do something to make sure it doesn't get lost. That's what the language law does for me," said Jacobs.

Jacobs was one of the elders honoured for her involvement in education.

"I can't even put it into words, it just makes me feel so good to get these people together and to hear the message that we really need to do a little bit more even though we've done so much in 50 years," said Jacobs.

"People needed to hear what's been done, so that we can remember it, process it in their own minds and decide what they can do now."

Encouraged for the future

Billy Two Rivers was one of 38 elders honoured for their contributions to the development of a language law in Kahnawake. (Jessica Deer/CBC)

Billy Two Rivers was one of the elders honoured for their contributions to the development of the law. He said he's happy to hear the language spoken by younger people, even when he goes to public places like the post office.

"I see mothers coming in with their children, and their children might be from crawling age to five or six years old and they speak to them in Mohawk," he said.

"That's a whole five generations from me down the line, so that's important. That's what makes me feel good."

Like Two Rivers, the resurgence of the language is encouraging for Tekahonwen:sere Melvin Diabo.

"What encourages me is the young people. They seem to somehow realize that they got a gem there and don't want to lose it and they're making every effort to learn it."