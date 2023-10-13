Kahkewistahaw teen lands goalie spot in Saskatchewan's new U22 women's league

A Kahkewistahaw First Nation teen has landed a spot on the Regina Jr. Rebels, one of the teams competing in Saskatchewan's new under-22 junior women's league.

Elliana McKay, 17, is thrilled to be donning a Junior Rebels' jersey with the No. 1 on her back.

"I actually am very honoured to be able to be in this position because I know I have so many younger girls and goalies that look up to me," she told CBC Indigenous.

McKay, who goes to school and lives in her community 167 kilometres west of Regina, is not a newcomer to the game.

"I started playing hockey when I was eight years old," she said. "All my family members grew up playing hockey — like all of my cousins. They kind of inspired me to get into hockey myself."

Her mom also played hockey, and friends and other family members have supported her during her journey.

She's also grateful for the support of her community.

"They always acknowledge my accomplishments," she said. "They encourage me every time I get an opportunity. They're always supportive of youth like me."

Kahkewistahaw Chief Evan Taypotat says he is really proud of how far McKay has come.

"We have to create space for women, and seeing Elliana on this team excites not only myself as the chief, but our people as a whole," he said.

"There's 2,300 Kahkewistahaw members in this world and every one of them will be cheering for her and her team."

The First Nations offer financial support to make sure kids get all the same opportunities as their peers when it comes to sports and recreation.

"Whether it's paying for minor hockey fees … we have an elite athlete program here as well, so if someone makes AAA, Junior A, Junior B, Canadian nationals or international competitions, we support them financially — not only them but their parents as well so that they can attend their events."

McKay says playing well is important to her because other girls who want to play hockey look up to her. (Sara McKay)

While it is nice to provide that sort of support for McKay, Taypotat says the biggest support to her and other kids is their family.

"This is just showing our people that if we get behind our children, whether it be one parent, a couple parents or kukoms and moushoms or aunties and uncles, that the world is at your grasp."

Steve Lang, head coach of the Regina Rebels U22 team, says McKay is one of three First Nations girls on the team. He says McKay is a good goalie who plays her positioning well.

"[She's] a nice young lady, a smart young lady, an athletic young lady and just really a good person, which is the most important thing."

While these leagues are meant for fun and simple recreation, Lang says, they can be a springboard into university teams.

McKay says her goal is to play for a university team, though she doesn't have a specific one in mind. For now, she is enjoying the environment and the sport as a whole.

"I really enjoyed being around people that enjoy playing the sport we all love," she said.

"It's good for my mental health in many ways, and that's what I really enjoy about it. It's like a nice refresh for me — everyday kinda thing."