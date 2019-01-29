Here are the artists nominated for the 2019 Indigenous Music Album Juno

The Juno Award nominations are out, and five artists received nods for Indigenous Music Album of the Year.

​ The Ballad of the Runaway Girl

Elisapie

Elisapie Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa

Jeremy Dutcher

Jeremy Dutcher Standing in the Light

Leonard Sumner

Leonard Sumner Nitisanak - Brothers and Sister

Northern Cree

Northern Cree The Average Savage

Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Leonard Sumner. ( Renee Courchene)

"I'm in excellent company in this year's Indigenous Music Album category. Polaris winner, Grammy Nominees, and don't forget the 2005 North Interlake Idol. (That's me)," Sumner tweeted today.

Sumner is Anishinaabe from Little Saskatchewan First Nation in Manitoba.

"All the artists who didn't get a nomination that applied. I know the feeling. Keep on creating, living and loving your art."

The Ballad of the Runaway Girl is folk-pop singer and songwriter Elisapie's return to music after six years. She is Inuk from Salluit in northern Quebec.

"It's definitely a very, very personal album. All my albums have been personal, but I think this one is even deeper into my Inuit side, deeper into the rhythm of the North," she told CBC Radio's Breakaway in December.

The list of accolades is growing for Jeremy Dutcher. The 2018 Polaris Prize winner is also up for five nominations for the 2019 East Coast Music Awards. Dutcher is Wolastoqew from Tobique First Nation in New Brunswick.



Hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids from the Haisla Nation in B.C. have been making waves in the Indigenous music scene since their first self-titled record. Their sophomore album The Average Savage was also shortlisted for the 2018 Polaris Prize.

Inuk folk-pop singer-songwriter, Elisapie. (CBC)

This year marks the third Juno nomination for the powwow drum and singing group Northern Cree from Maskwacis, Alta., on top of their six Grammy nominations.

They were previously nominated in 2007 for Stay Red and won for Classical Album of the Year- Large Ensemble for the album Going Home Star - Truth and Reconciliation, a collaboration with Steve Wood, Tanya Tagaq and the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra.

The Indigenous Music Album of the Year award, which is presented by APTN, will be announced on March 17. The awards ceremony will be broadcast live across Canada on CBC-TV and CBC Radio, and will be live streamed at cbcmusic.ca/junos.