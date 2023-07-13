Jody Wilson-Raybould critical of UNDRIP legislation at Assembly of First Nations annual gathering

Two justice ministers — one current, one former — with opposing views dominated the final day of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) annual general assembly in Halifax on Thursday.

Former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould didn't mince words addressing the assembly about the federal government's action plan to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

"Nothing has changed yet," said Wilson-Raybould.

"There is lots of lofty rhetoric. But the passage of this legislation has not resulted in one piece of land being given back, treaty promises being upheld, a family lifted out of poverty, a nation moving out from under the Indian Act, or clean drinking water running in a home on reserve."

UNDRIP documents the minimum standards for the survival, dignity and well-being of Indigenous Peoples. Canada released its action plan on June 21, two years after legislation to implement UNDRIP received royal assent.

Wilson-Raybould said the legislation is not fulfilling the promise of the UN declaration and that the action plan has elements of performative reconciliation.

Wilson-Raybould told CBC News that a national chief bid is 'not on her radar.' (Ka’nhehsí:io Deer/CBC)

"More often than not, they choose what is easy and primarily symbolic, rather than what is hard and essential for transformation," she said.

"Too often, political leaders are focused on being seen to be doing the work of reconciliation rather than actually doing it."

Wilson-Raybould served as justice minister and attorney general of Canada from 2015 until resigning from cabinet in 2019. She was also the AFN's regional chief for British Columbia from 2009 to 2015.

Action plan 'will continue to evolve:' Lametti

Many delegates in attendance at the assembly snapped pictures of her as she spoke at the podium and made her way through the assembly hall. Several people both at the assembly and on social media have speculated that she will run for national chief in December, following the removal of RoseAnne Archibald last month.

However, Wilson-Raybould told CBC News that a national chief bid is "not on her radar."

Current Justice Minister David Lametti also addressed the assembly, reiterating similar speaking points made to the chiefs and proxies at assemblies held in December and April about Canada's action plan to implement the UN declaration.

"It's not a perfect document, nor is it finished in any way," said Lametti to the assembly on Thursday.

"Rather, it's a living road map…. It will continue to evolve in consultation, in co-operation and in co-development with Indigenous peoples."

Justice Minister David Lametti addresses First Nations chiefs and proxies at the AFN's 44th annual general assembly in Halifax. (CPAC)

On Thursday, B.C. regional chief Terry Teegee said now that the action plan has been released, the hard work begins.

"To change colonial laws, the machinery, the culture, the thousands of public servants within federal government, within Parliament, need to know and understand exactly what the declaration means," said Teegee.

The three-day assembly concludes today.