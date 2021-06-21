Veteran Anishinaabe journalist Jim Compton talks about his start at CBC in the 1980s

Jim Compton started working for CBC News as a researcher in Winnipeg in September 1983. After eight months, he got his chance to go on the air.

"The Indigenous community, I think, was ready and waiting for an Indigenous storyteller," he said.

Over the next 10 years he reported for CBC Winnipeg, Midday, 24 Hours and Saturday Report. He won a Gemini national television award for the 1991 prime-time series Drums that explored subjects from Nisga'a control over education to the James Bay Cree agreement.

Compton left CBC in March 1993 and worked for the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples, and was later a founder of APTN.

His daughter Francine Compton is the assignment producer for CBC Indigenous. He tells her during this interview, "The biggest thrill for me was you, because it opened the door for you to be a part of what I was a part of, telling stories for the people."

Watch Francine Compton talk with her father Jim Compton about his career: