Inuit games athlete, Anishinaabe midwife, Blackfoot filmmaker among this year's Indspire winners

Two years ago, Johnny Issaluk was one of the presenters of the annual Indspire Awards but now will be accepting an award of his own as one of a dozen First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people being recognized for their outstanding achievements.

Issaluk, an Inuk actor, Arctic ambassador and advocate for youth from Chesterfield Inlet (Igluligaarjuk), Nunavut, will be receiving the 2020 Indspire Award for his involvement in sports.

"Getting this award means the world to me," Issaluk told CBC News.

"I'm still blown away by it, even though I've worked all my life to be the best athlete I can in my sports world, I'm a huge fan for promoting sports."

While Issaluk may be best known for recent acting roles in AMC's The Terror and Indian Horse, before getting into acting he was a successful Inuit games athlete, winning over 200 medals and regional and international events over the course of two decades.

He now spends his time coaching, and teaching the culture and history of the games.

For the past 27 years, the Indspire awards have honoured each year a group of Indigenous professionals who demonstrate outstanding career achievements in the arts, business, culture, education, law, public service, sports, as well as an honour for lifetime achievement.

Three Indigenous youth are also being honoured for their accomplishments, serving as role models to youth in communities and across the country.

"It's an honour to be recognized with all the other people who are receiving awards for their work in education and science and health," said Cowboy Smithx, who will be receiving the award for his work in the arts.

"I'm just looking forward to being a part of that group. There's a lot of hard work happening across the country."

Cowboy Smithx. Piikani and Kainai First Nations, Alta. Filmmaker, director and supporter of Indigenous youth in the arts. (Vanessa Heins/Indspire)

The Blackfoot filmmaker from Piikani and Kainai First Nations in Alberta gives Indigenous and non-Indigenous people hands-on experience with the workshop series Noirfoot Narrative Labs.

"Everyone is connected somehow to some kind of media. Whether you're watching Netflix at home or checking out memes on Instagram, there's video everywhere," he said.

"So I think it's important that there's a media literacy, for a lot of the youth understand when a piece of media is working against them and when a piece of media is working for them and how they can create their own media and tell their own stories."

Dawn Madahbee Leach. Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation, Ont. Expert on Indigenous economy building, community and business leader. (Vanessa Heins/Indspire)

"The Indspire Awards celebrate and honour First Nations, Inuit, and Métis individuals who are not only having a profound impact on their communities and the country, but who also serve as positive role models for Indigenous youth," said Roberta Jamieson, president and CEO of Indspire in a statement.

"In all they do, these individuals are deeply inspirational, and as leaders in their respective fields, they are motivating young Indigenous people to strive for success."

Karen Lawford, from Lac Seul First Nation, Ont., will be the recipient of this year's health award. She became a registered midwife in 2006 but is not currently practising. She is an assistant professor in Gender Studies at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., and works as a community advocate in the area of maternity care.

"I look at it from a policy perspective, trying to improve the communication across the entire care pathway of pregnancy," said Lawford.

"There's so many ways all of us can make maternity care better. Absolutely we need more Aboriginal midwives, but we need everybody involved and engaged to do things in a good way."

Lawford said being selected as one of the recipients has been overwhelming.

"I'm deeply honoured. It's a big deal. I hope that people see all of the recipients and see themselves, and maybe even say 'Why not me?''' she said.

2020 Indspire Awards recipients:

Youth - First Nation -Ta'Kaiya Blaney (Tla'amin First Nation, B.C.) Internationally recognized activist, actor and musician

(Tla'amin First Nation, B.C.) Internationally recognized activist, actor and musician Youth - Métis - Alana Robert (Manitoba Métis Federation, Man.) Governor General's award winner, law student and human rights advocate

(Manitoba Métis Federation, Man.) Governor General's award winner, law student and human rights advocate Youth - Inuit - Alicia Aragutak (Umiujaq, Que.) Innovator, community leader and founder of Qarjuit Youth Council

(Umiujaq, Que.) Innovator, community leader and founder of Qarjuit Youth Council Arts - Cowboy Smithx (Piikani and Kainai First Nations, Alta.) Filmmaker, director and supporter of Indigenous youth in the arts

(Piikani and Kainai First Nations, Alta.) Filmmaker, director and supporter of Indigenous youth in the arts Business & Commerce - Dawn Madahbee Leach (Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation, Ont.) Expert on Indigenous economy building, community and business leader

(Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation, Ont.) Expert on Indigenous economy building, community and business leader Culture, Heritage, & Spirituality - Claudette Commanda (Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation, Que.) Elder, professor, cultural advisor and champion

(Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation, Que.) Elder, professor, cultural advisor and champion Education - Candice Lys (Fort Smith Métis Council, N.W.T.) Health educator, Governor General's award winner and honorary naval captain

(Fort Smith Métis Council, N.W.T.) Health educator, Governor General's award winner and honorary naval captain Health - Karen Lawford (Lac Seul First Nation, Ont.) Indigenous midwife, registered midwife, professor, community advocate and policy-shaper

(Lac Seul First Nation, Ont.) Indigenous midwife, registered midwife, professor, community advocate and policy-shaper Law & Justice - Marian Jacko (Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, Ont.) First Indigenous female children's lawyer for Ontario, advocate for youth and community leader

(Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, Ont.) First Indigenous female children's lawyer for Ontario, advocate for youth and community leader Public Service - Gina Wilson (Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation, Que.) Senior associate deputy minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Youth, Canadian Heritage, partner in truth and reconciliation efforts, lifelong public servant

(Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation, Que.) Senior associate deputy minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Youth, Canadian Heritage, partner in truth and reconciliation efforts, lifelong public servant Sports - Johnny Issaluk ( Chesterfield Inlet, Nunavut) Award-winning athlete, actor, Arctic ambassador and advocate for youth

Chesterfield Inlet, Nunavut) Award-winning athlete, actor, Arctic ambassador and advocate for youth Lifetime Achievement - Jeannette Corbiere Lavell CM (Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, Ont.) Lifelong activist, cultural champion, precedent-setter and human rights advocate

The awards ceremony takes place on March 6 in Ottawa, and will be later broadcast on June 21 on CBC TV and APTN.