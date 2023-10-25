Why boundaries are important for Indigenous people in the workplace

Sara Kae is one of three recipients of the 2023 CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships, established to encourage Indigenous voices and better understanding of Indigenous issues in Canada's major media and community outlets.

Danielle Morrison, a member of Anishinaabeg of Naongashiing in northwestern Ontario, says while in post-secondary education, she would find herself singled out during class discussions as the only Indigenous student in the classroom when topics surrounding colonization or missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls would arise.

She said it became taxing to educate those around her, even more so in workplace settings where she was already juggling her day-to-day duties. She did not feel it was fair for others to extract her knowledge and experience with no reciprocation, she said.

"I think when you're just coming into the workforce, you're even more vulnerable because you feel like you have to perform and you have to go along with what an authority person or superior is asking you," said Morrison.

"Nobody really thinks about the emotional labour that's involved, the mental work that's involved."

For many Indigenous people, it's a familiar experience: taking on extra responsibilities within the workplace, ranging from being asked questions regarding Indigenous matters or even going as far as being tasked with planning and co-ordinating Indigenous programming.

Danielle Morrison studied fine arts in post-secondary school, and went on to become a lawyer. She received her call to the bar in July 2020. (Submitted by Danielle Morrison )

Vern Dano, who is Anishinaabe from Treaty 2 territory, said he has recognized feelings of resentment when taking on additional tasks, but said he also wants to share what he knows with others.

"We have to think [about] the kids and the future generations, but how do we promote that without burning ourselves out and losing our own spirituality?" said Dano.

Dano said more Indigenous people need to be hired within or for organizations to share their knowledge when needed.

"Every organization should have very sound balanced healthy people who aren't afraid of conflict who can sit with people and give guidance."

Vern Dano says he enjoys when he is brought in to share his cultural teachings. (Submitted by Vern Dano)

Rhonda Forgues, who is Métis and the general manager at the Winnipeg-based Indigenous Chamber of Commerce, provided Indigenous-focused consulting prior to her position at the chamber. She has worked directly with businesses looking to mitigate the burden on Indigenous employees.

"I think sometimes folks are not sure what it is they want so I think that they go to that Indigenous staff person hoping that they could almost be the solution for everything" said Forgues.

"That's just not viable; it's not feasible."

Forgues said that she sees success when an Indigenous person is given a position at a senior level. The person should be included throughout the entirety of the business.

"You don't want to hire and engage an Indigenous person in your business or organization and have them siloed off to the side doing their own separate things," she said.

"It doesn't help with change; it doesn't get embedded into what everybody else is doing."

In the case that individual advisory positions are not an option in a workplace, Forgues suggests people be assertive in the job they were hired on to do. She said this is the best way to avoid taking on more duties outside of your role.

"I think being confident in your skills and abilities ... will then make you comfortable to say no."