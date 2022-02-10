What to 'snag' from Indigenous creators this Valentine's Day

Indigenous creators are putting their spin on Valentine's Day this year, offering one-of-a-kind gift ideas.

One such creator is Amy Jackson, from Opaskwayak Cree Nation in Manitoba, who founded the online store Native Love Notes hoping to lift people's spirits during the pandemic.

Jackson said she started creating funny digital designs on an Instagram page less than a year ago. The business grew into creating printable stickers and more products, which she now works on full-time.

After finding success making products during the Christmas season, she decided to create a "Snaggintimes Day" box.

"We make jokes about snagging and stuff, and I was like, 'of course, Snaggintimes Day,'" she said.

Classic conversation heart candies adorned with what Jackson calls the "rezziest" pick-up lines are included in the box, along with other cheeky items like greeting cards, stickers, candles, lip scrub and lip balm.

"Basically we've tried to put our designs into anything that we don't typically see ourselves represented in everyday life as Indigenous people, especially our humour," said Jackson.

Amy Jackson also does workshops online for students, teaching them how to make digital stickers. (Submitted by Amy Jackson)

Some of the funny phrases include "Be my snag," "Mere den" (come here then), "Ever sick," "Decolonize and chill" and more.

One of her favourite sayings on a sticker is "Hey I think ur deadly."

"Some of my friends and I joke around about putting our phone numbers on the back and giving these stickers to people if we're out or whatever, if we meet anyone," she said.

"I just want to make people laugh."

Some of the funny stickers included in the Snaggintimes Day box. (Submitted by Amy Jackson)

Ribbon skirt with a Valentine's twist

Just like Amy Jackson, Aislyn Carlson is creating Valentine's Day themed items for purchase, and is relatively new at her craft.

Carlson grew up in Thompson, Man., but is from Barren Lands First Nation. She started sewing last September and now works at Turtle Woman Indigenous Wear in Winnipeg. She decided to make a ribbon skirt that had a cultural take on the day of love.

"I know a lot of Indigenous women like to wear their ribbon skirts," she said.

"So I wanted to do something for that, but I also wanted to respect the fact that it's traditional clothing … so I didn't make it too cliché Valentine's."

Aislyn Carlson says her ribbon skirt design is Valentine's themed but still traditional. (Submitted by Aislyn Carlson)

The skirt is purple and pink and has a simple heart design, which she said makes it customizable to its owner if they want to add more.

Carlson is also working with other creators to make a Valentine's Day giveaway box that includes a ribbon shirt and vest she made.

Indigenized Valentine's Day cards

For Quentin Harris, art has always been a part of his life. He is a member of the Neskonlith band in Shuswap Nation in Secwepemc Territory and works as an elementary school arts and culture teacher in Salt Spring Island, B.C., but also runs an Etsy page where he sells his own artwork.

Harris has created love-themed greeting cards with West-Coast-inspired designs.

After working in schools and in various communities, Harris said he realized people love to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Quentin Harris created the Valentine's Day cards a couple of years ago and sells them online and as fundraisers for various organizations that need some love. (Submitted by Quentin Harris)

"I know it's not an Indigenous cultural significance, but what if we could contextualize that, what would that look like?" he said.

"What in our own culture could we look to that signifies love?"

The red and black cards have animals like eagles, ravens, bears, salmon and whales coming together in the shape of a heart, or within the letters that spell "love." The cards also have encouraging messages on the back.